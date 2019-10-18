All six candidates running for federal office in the Kootenay-Columbia riding were in attendance at the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum on Oct. 16. (Photo Jenneil Peters)

Kootenay-Columbia candidates attend Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum

About 120 people attended the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum on Oct. 16 at the Prince Charles Theatre.

About 120 people attended the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum on Oct. 16 at the Prince Charles Theatre.

All six candidates running for federal office in the Kootenay-Columbia riding were in attendance: Abra Brynne (Green), Robin Goldsbury (Liberal), Trev Miller (Animal Protection), Rob Morrison (Conservative), Wayne Stetski (incumbent, NDP) and Rick Stewart (People’s Party).

The event was moderated by Creston Valley Advance publisher Brian Lawrence and 94.1 Juice FM reporter Jensen Shields.

The forum opened with two-minute opening statements followed by questions previously submitted by locals via email.

Candidates fielded questions on security for seniors, climate change emergency, carbon tax, supply management for dairy farmers, universal pharmacare, and small business.

Goldsbury was the first to tackle the question of security for seniors emphasizing the Liberal Party’s promise to boost Old Age Security at 75 and increase the Canada Pension Plan for widows.

Miller discussed the Animal Protection Party of Canada’s strategies for combating climate change which included the removal of large subsidies from “ecologically ruinous industries” and divert the funds to strengthening the environment and climate change in Canada.

Morrison echoed the Conservative Party of Canada’s promise to cancel the carbon tax when asked if he thought it was fair to impose the B.C. carbon tax on the rest of Canada.

When asked if the New Democrat Party would either eliminate or protect supply management for dairy farmers, Stetski reiterated the party’s vow to protect supply management.

Stewart, from the People’s Party of Canada, discussed replacing the Canada Health Transfer cash payments with a permanent transfer of tax points of equivalent value to provinces and the territories, giving the regions a stable source of revenue.

When asked if the Green Party would support the Canadian Federation of Independent Businesses’ proposal to reduce CPP and EI contributions from small businesses, Brynne discussed the importance of small businesses in Canada and the Green Party’s commitment to a vibrant green economy.

Each candidate ended the forum with a two-minute closing statement.

Watch the Creston Valley Chamber of Commerce 2019 election forum in its entirety below.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources
Next story
Trail council deals with full slate

Just Posted

Mock election at Trail school engages tomorrow’s voters

#StudentVoteCanada happening across the country this week

Keep up momentum in climate change fight

Letter to the Editor from Andrew O’Kane

Trail council deals with full slate

Governance meeting, public hearing and council, all held Tuesday at Trail City Hall

A fond farewell to an old Trail friend

Sports ‘n’ Things by Dave Thompson

A play about living, loving and letting go

‘VESTA’ performances on Nov. 1 & Nov. 3 at the Iona Hall in Trail

Fashion Fridays: 5 things to remove from your closet

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Kawhi Leonard, former Toronto Raptor, welcomed back to Vancouver at pre-season game

Fans go wild at pre-season game between L.A. Clippers and Dallas Mavericks at Rogers Arena

Greens and NDP go head to head on West Coast; Scheer takes fight to Bernier

Trudeau turns focus to key ridings outside Toronto after two days in Quebec

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Scholars say religious vaccine objections can’t be traced to Biblical sources

Vaccinations are a requirement to attend class in Ontario and New Brunswick, while B.C. launched a demand this fall

ELECTION 2019: How would the major parties address Canada’s housing crisis?

Promises include speculation taxes, more affordable housing, and declaring housing a human right

Two years later, City of Fernie remembers

Oct. 17, 2019 marks two years since the tragic ammonia leak at Fernie Memorial Arena

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Most Read