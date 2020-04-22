File photo

Kootenay Columbia School District expanding school care to Tier 2 essential workers

District asks parents to fill out a survey before Monday to help with planning

A second tier of essential workers is being added to Kootenay-Columbia School District’s (SD20) list of people eligible for in-school care for their children.

Care for children of Tier 1 essential workers began April 20 at two sites in the district. Children from kindergarten to Grade 5 can attend the program at either the SD20 board office or Stanley Humphries Secondary School.

RELATED: COVID-19 essential workers can apply for B.C. pre-school child care

Tier 1 essential workers include people in the heath care, health services, social services, law enforcement, first responder and emergency response fields.

Care for children of Tier 2 essential workers will begin soon. Tier 2 occupations include critical infrastructure, food and agriculture service providers, essential retail, transportation, industry and manufacturing, sanitation, communication and information technology and financial institutions.

If you believe your occupation fits into one of these categories and you need the district to assist with the provision of care because without it you are not able to work and you have no other care options, SD20 is asking that you fill out a form on the district’s website. The form will close Monday, April 27 at 5 p.m. It will be used to guide the district in planning and implementing the service.

RELATED: Learning from home may present challenges for young students amid COVID-19


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
CoronavirusEducation

