Kootenay Columbia students share poems for National Poetry Month

Grade 5 students at Webster Elementary celebrated National Poetry Month in April by penning place-based poems inspired by nature.
They shared their written works with the community by hanging them along Arnold Lauriente Way in Warfield.
The students learned about haikus, cinquains, free verse, alliteration, and poetic license, explains teacher Lisa Vanness.
“They also had a chance to learn about art imitating life, and life imitating art, when these hatched robin eggshells were found beneath the tree holding Ryler Dodds-Baker’s cinquain poem titled ‘Drama.’”
Drama
a
tree
a
tree swaying
in
the wind, a 10 foot
drop
a nest with a mother bird,
she
sat.
by Ryler Dodds-Baker
The League of Canadian Poets, established in 1966, hosted the 23rd National Poetry Month in Canada in April.
This year’s theme was “resilience,” very fitting going into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The league itself is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting poets, building poetic communities, supporting inclusive and equitable free expression, and promoting Canadian poets and poetry.
