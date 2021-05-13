Kootenay Columbia students share poems for National Poetry Month

The League of Canadian Poets hosted the 23rd National Poetry Month in Canada in April.

Ryler Dodds-Baker holds hatched robin eggshells found beneath the tree holding his cinquain poem titled “Drama.” A cinquain is a five-line poem that describes a person, place, or thing. Photo: Submitted

Grade 5 students at Webster Elementary celebrated National Poetry Month in April by penning place-based poems inspired by nature.

They shared their written works with the community by hanging them along Arnold Lauriente Way in Warfield.

The students learned about haikus, cinquains, free verse, alliteration, and poetic license, explains teacher Lisa Vanness.

“They also had a chance to learn about art imitating life, and life imitating art, when these hatched robin eggshells were found beneath the tree holding Ryler Dodds-Baker’s cinquain poem titled ‘Drama.’”

Drama

a

tree

a

tree swaying

in

the wind, a 10 foot

drop

a nest with a mother bird,

she

sat.

by Ryler Dodds-Baker

The League of Canadian Poets, established in 1966, hosted the 23rd National Poetry Month in Canada in April.

This year’s theme was “resilience,” very fitting going into year two of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The league itself is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting poets, building poetic communities, supporting inclusive and equitable free expression, and promoting Canadian poets and poetry.

Read more: Warfield students dig in to help their neighbours

Read more: Kootenay Columbia principal thwarts erratic intruder



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

School District No. 20 Kootenay-Columbia