Kootenay Columbia trades students earn prestigious scholarships

Electrical apprentice Jesse Ihas, a top-of-his-class trades student, is a two-year apprentice at local company A Plus Electric (Kootenay A Plus Systems Ltd.). Photo: Submitted

Students continue to excel and thrive in the trades program running in Kootenay Columbia School District 20 (SD20).

Five recent graduates of the SD20 Youth Train in Trades Program have earned the Industry Training Authority (ITA) BC Youth Work in Trades Award, district trades coordinator Murray McConnachie proudly announced.

Jesse Ihas, Joe Issel, Ryan Clarke, Carson McIntrye, and Jace DePellegrin completed their Grade 12 year at the Selkirk College School of Industry. The foundation programs they joined led to the completion of the first year of their apprenticeship training.

“With strong marks and great attendance these students then went on to be employed as apprentices and have earned over 1,000 hours of work-based training, qualifying them to be in the top of the class in the province,” McConnachie said.

“With 24 to 30 students each year transitioning through this program into high value careers, we see a great future for our students and the program.”

SD20 offers Grade 12 students the option to complete the first year of their apprenticeship training with Selkirk College’s School of Industry while earning credits to their high school graduation. Trades currently offered in the SD20 program are: cooking; hairdressing; welding/fabricating; heavy duty mechanics; carpentry; and electrical.

“We would like to thank all the employers who have worked so hard to take on training the next generation,” McConnachie said. “Particular thanks to: Wayne Titus at A Plus Electric, Jake Deadmarsh at Power Teck, Jr. Hamm at JHC Builders, Greg Seib at Seib Contracting, and Craig Tebulte, Tebulte Logging.”

McConnachie adds, “If your student is in Grade 10 or 11 please reach out to mmcconnachie@sd20.bc.ca for help and information.”

Youth in trades is a partnership between ITA and the BC Ministry of Education. High school students can earn 16 to 32 credits towards their high school diploma and up to 480 hours towards their trade credential.

Students who have met the Youth Work in Trades Award criteria receive $1,000. The award is intended to help apprentices continue in the trade through the partial payment of tuition, or the purchase of tools and supplies.

About ITA BC

The Industry Training Authority leads and coordinates British Columbia’s skilled trades system. ITA works with apprentices, employers, industry, labour, training providers and government to fund training, issue credentials, support apprenticeships, set program standards, and increase opportunities in the trades. For more information, visit itabc.ca.

