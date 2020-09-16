(Trail Times file photo)

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

A local man and woman are facing drug trafficking charges when they were caught near Trail with cash and illicit drugs not once – but twice – by the same traffic unit.

The first case began Sept. 3 when an officer with the Roving Traffic Unit stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation on Highway 22 near Trail.

During the interaction with the two occupants, the officer became suspicious of their behaviour and detained the pair for a drug trafficking investigation and informed them of their rights.

The officer deployed his police service dog to the vehicle and the drug dog made a positive indication to the presence of odours it is trained to detect.

The two occupants, a man and woman from the local area, were arrested.

The vehicle was searched subsequent to the arrest and a significant quantity of suspected fentanyl, carfentanil and ketamine totalling over one kilogram were discovered.

More than $11,300 in currency and evidence of drug trafficking was also located and seized, along with the vehicle, a Ford F250 pickup.

The pair were later released on conditions with a future court date.

Fast forward to Sept. 11.

The same officer was assisting at a road check on Highway 3B in Trail when another officer alerted him to a vehicle whose driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition for drug impairment.

The officer quickly recognized that the occupants of a rental vehicle were the same two people he had arrested for drug trafficking eight days prior.

In a scenario that played out almost exactly the same as the first instance, the officer detained the pair and deployed his drug dog which indicated to the odours of drugs it is trained to detect.

The pair were arrested, the rental vehicle searched and once again suspected methamphetamine and cocaine was found along with over $27,400 in cash.

The pair were released with charges expected at a later time.

Cpl. Mike Halskov says drug trafficking is a concern in many communities in B.C. and these two incidents demonstrate the commitment of officers from BC RCMP Traffic Services’ Roving Traffic Unit to keep roads safe and disrupt criminal activity where it occurs.

“Thank you to officers from Trail detachment that assisted with the first incident,” Halskov added.

Anyone with information about drug trafficking in their community is encouraged to call their local police detachment or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.222.8477 to remain anonymous.

For the latest on coronavirus click here: COVID-19

Read more Trail Times local news here: Trail news stories


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trail essential workers targets of identity fraud
Next story
Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Just Posted

Interior Health asking attendees of large youth gathering near Castlegar to self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms

IH says approximately 150 people attended the event

Date announced for Rossland by-election

Residents need to send nomination papers to city if they want to run for city council position

Kootenay cops nab couple for drug trafficking twice in 8 days

Both times the arrests were made by the same Roving Traffic Unit

Nelson man missing after vehicle left abandoned in Galena Bay ferry line up

Police looking for anyone with information to come forward in search of Rodney Hawkins

Christina Lake FD puts out fire at retired couple’s home near US border

The fire started early Labour Day Monday after a tree brought down powerlines near the Cascade Border crossing

Daughter remembers Vancouver man who died of COVID-19 with memorial

Memorial features a poster of physiotherapist Garry Monckton, who died April 2 at Haro Park Centre Society

Death of mother grizzly a ‘big loss’ for bear population in Banff park: experts

The bear, known as No. 143, spent most of her time in the backcountry of Banff

U.S.-Canadian border closure reportedly could extend through November

The border between the two countries has been closed to non-essential travel since March 21

Some parts of B.C. enjoy better air quality but southern regions still affected

The province’s air quality health index reflected a brief improvement in conditions early Wednesday

Some B.C. nurses given green light to prescribe safe drugs amid overdose spike

Between January and July of this year, 900 people have fatally overdosed in B.C.

Vancouver airport to pilot pre-flight COVID-19 tests for select WestJet passengers

There are currently no point-of-care tests approved in Canada

Air quality improves slightly in B.C. from U.S. wildfires

Canada Post has resumed delivery in some parts of the province

B.C.’s municipal leaders to vote on salmon-safe flood control

The resolution asks for funding, support to move away from outdated systems

Threat of fall federal election eases as COVID-19 cases continue to rise

Congeniality emerged as fears of second wave of COVID-19 were heightened after another case increase

Most Read