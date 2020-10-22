Kootenay councillor re-elected to FCM board

Silverton Coun. Leah Main has been re-elected to the FCM board. Photo: Submitted

Silverton Coun. Leah Main, who also sits as a regional director for Central Kootenay, has been re-elected by members of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) to serve on its national Board of Directors.

As the national voice of local governments, FCM is playing a critical role in supporting cities and communities through the COVID-19 pandemic—while advocating federally for a locally rooted national economic recovery.

“Just like here in the Kootenays, frontline local governments across the country are working hard to keep people safe through this pandemic,” said Main.

“FCM’s advocacy has helped secure the federal support we’ve needed to protect essential services, families and local businesses. As the pandemic progresses, and as we gear up for Canada’s recovery, we need municipal voices from every corner of our country to be heard at the federal level. As an FCM board member, I’ll be working hard to keep our local priorities front-and-centre.”

FCM’s elections concluded on Oct. 15 at its first-ever virtual annual general meeting, attended by local leaders nationwide.

In addition to selecting the 75-seat Board of Directors—including Ms. Main—FCM members acclaimed Prince George Councillor Garth Frizzell as their President for 2020-2021.

He succeeds Halifax Regional Municipality councillor Bill Karsten, as he completes his term and moves to the role of past president.

“This FCM Board team is primed and ready to deliver for members,” said incoming President Frizzell. “Job number one is to ensure municipalities of all sizes have the right tools to keep Canadians safe. That includes working with federal partners to tackle urgent challenges, in ways that also lay ground for the recovery Canadians deserve. We will come out of this pandemic with a better Canada—more resilient, sustainable and inclusive—our cities and communities need to be empowered to help to lead the way.”

How we respond to today’s urgent pandemic challenges will shape tomorrow’s economic recovery, and this needs to start at the local level, Main said.

“Communities like ours are where people are working from home, and sending their kids back to school. It’s where small businesses are the heart of our economy. My FCM colleagues and I know we can make a difference because we are the government closest to people’s daily lives.”

The Federation of Canadian Municipalities is the national voice of local government, with nearly 2,000 members representing more than 90 per cent of Canadians.

Most Read