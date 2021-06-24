Angel Air Care Air at KBRH, L-R: Dan Ashman, AM Ford owner driver; Kim Kostuik; patient from Cranbrook; Lisa Pasin, City of Trail mayor and Director of Development KBRH Health Foundation. Photo: City of Trail

Kootenay flight charities seamlessly connect patient to medical care

Angel Flight East Kootenay and Angel Flight West Kootenay offer free flight medical services

Kim Kostiuk, a patient from Cranbrook who had an appointment at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH), was transported to the Trail Regional Airport (YZZ) on Friday, June 17, through Angel Flight East Kootenay and returned to Cranbrook the same day.

Care Air, the West Kootenay Angel Flight service, arranged for Kim’s ground transportation to and from KBRH by AM Ford.

Both Angel Flight East Kootenay and Care Air are fully volunteer-run charities that provide free air transportation for patients requiring medical care outside of their immediate communities.

AM Ford will provide free ground transportation to and from YZZ for any future Angel Flight and Care Air patients.

For anyone wanting to offer help, contact Care Air president Jeff Wookey at info@careair.ca or call 250.512.7675.


