Kootenay Ignite Women’s Conference coming to Nelson

The second annual Ignite Kootenay Women’s Conference is coming to Nelson. It will be held at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 15.

“Last year’s conference in Castlegar was such a huge success, we wanted to share the experience with other communities,” said organzier Rebecca Voros.

The purpose of Ignite is to bring women from all over the Kootenays together for a day of celebration, connection, empowerment, and change-making.

“In a world of social media and online relationships, gathering together in person is needed now more than ever,” Voros said. “Incredible speakers, delicious food, energizing music, and fun prizes all combine to make this an unforgettable day.”

The theme for this year’s conference is Unapologetically You.

“Being Unapologetically You is living life on your own terms,” Voros said. “It means you decide what happiness looks like for you. What being healthy looks like for you. Owning your story and standing in your power.”

A lineup of speakers will share what this theme has meant in their own live and provide tangible, tactical tips and strategies on how you can become Unapologetically You in your own life.

Creating an event of this magnitude requires collaboration and co-operation, and support from community leaders is essential. Businesses and organizations from all over the Kootenays have generously donated products and services that will be given away as prizes.

Columbia Basin Trust provided funds to sponsor women who don’t have the financial means to attend on their own.

“The support and encouragement for Ignite has been truly incredible,” Voros says.

Proceeds from the conference will go toward a scholarship for a local high school student, and to Nelson’s Aimee Beaulieu Transition House.

Tickets can be purchased through the website or Facebook page. Subsidized tickets are available. Email ignitekootenaywomen@gmail.com for subsidy information.

For up-to-date information, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit ignitewomensconference.com. You can also check out facebook.com/ignitekootenaywomen.

Local Newswomen shelters