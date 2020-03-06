Kootenay Ignite Women’s Conference coming to Nelson

This year’s theme is Unapologetically You.

The second annual Ignite Kootenay Women’s Conference is coming to Nelson. It will be held at the Capitol Theatre on Sunday, March 15.

“Last year’s conference in Castlegar was such a huge success, we wanted to share the experience with other communities,” said organzier Rebecca Voros.

The purpose of Ignite is to bring women from all over the Kootenays together for a day of celebration, connection, empowerment, and change-making.

“In a world of social media and online relationships, gathering together in person is needed now more than ever,” Voros said. “Incredible speakers, delicious food, energizing music, and fun prizes all combine to make this an unforgettable day.”

The theme for this year’s conference is Unapologetically You.

“Being Unapologetically You is living life on your own terms,” Voros said. “It means you decide what happiness looks like for you. What being healthy looks like for you. Owning your story and standing in your power.”

A lineup of speakers will share what this theme has meant in their own live and provide tangible, tactical tips and strategies on how you can become Unapologetically You in your own life.

Creating an event of this magnitude requires collaboration and co-operation, and support from community leaders is essential. Businesses and organizations from all over the Kootenays have generously donated products and services that will be given away as prizes.

Columbia Basin Trust provided funds to sponsor women who don’t have the financial means to attend on their own.

“The support and encouragement for Ignite has been truly incredible,” Voros says.

Proceeds from the conference will go toward a scholarship for a local high school student, and to Nelson’s Aimee Beaulieu Transition House.

Tickets can be purchased through the website or Facebook page. Subsidized tickets are available. Email ignitekootenaywomen@gmail.com for subsidy information.

For up-to-date information, to purchase tickets, or make a donation, visit ignitewomensconference.com. You can also check out facebook.com/ignitekootenaywomen.

Local Newswomen shelters

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue
Next story
Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Just Posted

Kootenay Ignite Women’s Conference coming to Nelson

This year’s theme is Unapologetically You.

Trail Smoke Eater fans say “Cheese”

The Olympia re-surfacer replaces the TMC’s 32-year old Zamboni

Castlegar warming centre closes for season, many lessons learned

The community responded incredibly to calls for help; government, not so much

Much dryer, a little cooler: February saw half the normal precipitation, says SEFC

Precipitation in the form of rain was a rare thing in February

No coronavirus in Colville area, says school district

Suspected person tested negative for the COVID-19 virus

Morneau says Ottawa will announce support for those quarantined due to COVID-19

‘Our government is planning for every contingency,’ Finance Minister Bill Morneau says

New First Nations justice strategy being created in B.C.

15 regional First Nations justice centres being established around the province

Advocacy group formed by families who lost loved ones in semi-truck crashes

Sixteen people were killed and 13 were injured when an inexperienced truck driver ran a stop sign

Indigenous experts call for return of countless treasured belongings held in museums

It’s common for museums to display only fractions of their collections, Neel said.

Tim Hortons temporarily stops accepting reusable cups amid COVID-19 concerns

Temporary move follows similar decisions by Starbucks and The Second Cup Ltd

UPDATE: Police seeking suspects after abducted Toronto teen found safe, police say

Police believe Shammah Jolayemi may have been abducted in the northwest part of the city

Gabriel Klein guilty of 2nd-degree murder in Abbotsford high school stabbing

Judge renders verdict Friday morning, sentencing to be scheduled

Snowboarder paralyzed from fall at Grouse Mountain wins appeal to sue

Jason Apps suffered a fall, rendering him a quadriplegic, in March 2016

B.C. Liberal MLA criticized by NDP for claiming childcare can be ‘harmful’ to children

Childcare critic Laurie Throness says Quebec universal childcare has ‘some ill effects’ on children

Most Read