L-R: Terry Jones, Woodbury Resort owner; Jan Thomas, September winner; Tim Rutherglen, West Arm Outdoors Club; and Scott Girdwood, Woodbury Resort Technician. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Lake anglers report a Woodbury win

The grand prize draw will be held in June 2021.

There is more good news for Kootenay Lake anglers as the summer fades into the fall months.

Previous: Kootenay anglers incentive off to a great start

Previous: Anglers incentive reels in plenty of interest

As the lake begins to cool rainbow trout begin to move towards the surface once again and become very active.

Experienced anglers know this is the beginning of great fishing at or near the surface waters that carries on well into the winter months.

“The chance of catching a large trout or char especially in the winter months has always made Kootenay Lake famous throughout North America,” said BCWF Past President Harvey Andrusak, a professional fisheries biologist and West Arm Outdoors Club member who is assisting with data analysis and collaboration with local ministry fisheries biologists.

Fall fishing on Kootenay Lake is an enjoyable activity with mostly calm waters, sunny days in a backdrop of beautiful scenery.

If that is not motivation enough, every bull and rainbow trout head entered at one of the four depots is eligible for a monthly draw to win $1,000 worth of gift certificates for local businesses and a chance to win a $50,000 Kingfisher grand prize package that includes: a Kingfisher 1825 Falcon boat, F115LB Yamaha engine, 2800 EZ Loader trailer with tie-down straps, T9.9XPB Yamaha kicker, Lorance 7” fish finder and GPS, 2 Scotty electric downriggers, 2 Scotty rod holders and an Ultradeck flooring package.

Jan Thomas, the winner of the September $1,000 gift certificate shared, “We bought a home on the lake four years ago and I heard that the fishing was amazing. Our fishing has been successful, but I have noticed that the big fish that I heard about are not there. I am hopeful that the Angler incentive Program will bring the big fish back and I’m grateful that these types of conservation efforts are in place for future generations.”

The Kootenay Lake Angler Incentive Program was made possible by a grant from the Habitat Conservation Trust Foundation (HCTF) to the BCWF, and many supporting partners: Freshwater Fisheries Society of BC, Jones Boys Boats, Ultradeck flooring, Kingfisher boats, EZ loader trailers, Yamaha Motors, Scotty Fishing Products, and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resources Operations and Rural Development.

About the B.C. Wildlife Federation:

The B.C. Wildlife Federation is British Columbia’s leading conservation organization, made up of province-wide volunteers who aim to protect, enhance and promote the wise use of our environment on behalf of all British Columbians.

The federation strives to ensure the sound long-term management of B.C.’s fish, wildlife, and outdoor recreational resources in the best interest of present and future generations.


