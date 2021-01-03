An artist’s conception of the improvements to the ferry terminal at Kootenay Bay. Source: Province of B.C.

An artist’s conception of the improvements to the ferry terminal at Kootenay Bay. Source: Province of B.C.

Kootenay Lake ferry improvements progress

Work advances at both terminals and on the development of the new vessel

The Kootenay Lake Ferry Service Improvements project is continuing to advance its work at both terminals and on the development of the new vessel, according to a news release from the province.

Terminal improvements

Work on the improvements to the Balfour and Kootenay Bay terminals is progressing, with designs nearing completion and construction expected to begin in the spring of 2021. In addition to the terminal capacity and intersection upgrades, planned improvements include upgrades to washroom facilities, new sheltered waiting areas, better safety signage, EV charging stations, and greenspace improvements.

Near final designs for both terminals can now be viewed online at www.gov.bc.ca/kootenaylakeferryproject.

Preliminary road works

Preliminary work, including tree removal and utilities work, along Highway 31 near Balfour terminal and for the rerouted Upper Balfour Road – Busk Road intersection will begin as early as January, 2021.

Road and ferry users can expect to see crews at work by the Balfour terminal entrance beginning December or early January.

Health and safety measures continue to be in effect to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

New vessel

Design of the new electric-ready vessel continues to progress, with the vessel on course to enter service in early 2023. The new vessel will more than double the capacity of the MV Balfour, which it will replace.

kootenayTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Just Posted

An artist’s conception of the improvements to the ferry terminal at Kootenay Bay. Source: Province of B.C.
Kootenay Lake ferry improvements progress

Work advances at both terminals and on the development of the new vessel

Two former Selkirk College students recently made a pitch on Dragons’ Den. Photo: Submitted
Selkirk College alumni venture into the Dragons’ Den

Mitchell Rosko and Steven Glass made their pitch

Kelowna General Hospital emergency room. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Interior Health’s first baby of 2021 born in Kelowna

Baby girl welcomed into the world at 1:22 a.m., at Kelowna General Hospital

Lisa Pasin was elected as the City of Trail’s first female mayor in 2018 after serving one term (four years) as a Trail councillor. Photo: City of Trail
Year-end address from Mayor Lisa Pasin, City of Trail

2020 was a year unlike any other

A woman wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 walks past a mural in Vancouver on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Marissa Tiel
Interior Health finishes 2020 with 83 more COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

38 individuals are in hospital, five in intensive care

A heron brings a twig back to its nest at the Great Blue Heron Nature Reserve in Chilliwack on March 18, 2015. Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021 is Bird Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Jan. 3 to 9

Bird Day, World Braille Day and I’m Not Going to Take it Anymore Day are all coming up this week

Ahousaht First Nation.
Missing First Nations elder found dead near Tofino

Harry Lucas was found deceased near Tofino on Saturday

British Columbia Premier John Horgan (centre, blue jacket) is drummed into the Lower Post Residential School by Kaska drummers in Lower Post, B.C. on Orange Shirt Day in a 2019 handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Manu Keggenhoff MANDATORY CREDIT
Former residential school in Lower Post, B.C., slated for demolition: premier

After 45 years of lobbying the federal and B.C. governments, the building is slated for demolition in the spring

Trump supporters parade along the Rose Parade route on Colorado Blvd in Pasadena, Calif., on Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP)
‘This is unfortunate’: Inside Elections Canada after Trump’s tweet on voting machines

Trump used an educational tweet to attempt to further voter fraud claims

Canada’s Dylan Holloway (10) checks Czech Republic’s David Jiricek (8) during second period IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship action in Edmonton on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Canada blanks Czech Republic 3-0 to reach world junior hockey semifinals

Goalie Devon Levi has 29 saves in shutout win

RCMP pictured at a motor vehicle incident during snowy conditions. (FILE - Phil McLachlan/Black Press Media)
Update: Family of 4 killed in Alberta helicopter crash

RCMP responded to emergency signal in rural county, found crashed helicopter, no survivors

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Trans-Canada Highway from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass on Friday, Jan. 1. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)
Weather warning issued for B.C. mountain passes

Highway 1 and Highway 3 are both affected.

A Calgary Police Service officer is seen in Calgary, Alta., Tuesday, April 14, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Calgary police officer struck, killed during traffic stop on New Year’s Eve; suspect at large

‘Please bear with us while we work through this difficult time’

An Atlantic salmon is seen during a Department of Fisheries and Oceans fish health audit at the Okisollo fish farm near Campbell River, B.C. on Oct. 31, 2018. Several Vancouver Island mayors and members of British Columbia's salmon farming industry say a federal decision to phase out fish farming has left them feeling "disposable and discarded." In a letter to Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan, they say they weren't consulted before she announced a plan to phase out open-net pen fish farming in the Discovery Islands over the next 18 months. THE CANADIAN PRESS /Jonathan Hayward
Vancouver Island mayors say they weren’t consulted on B.C. fish farm phase out plan

Concerns and outrage over federal decision on Discovery Islands’ open-net pen farming continue

Most Read