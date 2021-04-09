Kootenay Lake ferry terminals to receive upgrades

The Kootenay Lake ferry terminals will receive a number of upgrades this year. File photo

Upgrades to the Kootenay Lake ferry terminals will add more parking and improved amenities.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure announced Thursday it had awarded a $5.54-million contract to Castlegar’s Marwest Industries to renovate both the Kootenay Bay and Balfour terminals this year.

The Kootenay Bay terminal will receive renovated washrooms, electric vehicle charging stations, improve lighting and parking improvements.

Balfour’s terminal meanwhile will add vehicle queue capacity, a new washroom facility and a transit shelter. Highway improvements, including new sidewalks and lighting, to improve safety and traffic flow will also be made.

Both terminals will also have new attendant stations, sheltered waiting areas and upgraded green space.

“People on both sides of the ferry, especially those on the East Shore who commute to and from Nelson, know the benefits and challenges of our ferry,” said Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson in a statement.

“With these new upgrades, we’re helping manage traffic in Balfour and making the entire experience more comfortable for locals and, when they’re able to return safely, visitors to our beautiful region.”

The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

In Nelson, the new $63-million ferry for Kootenay Lake will be built on a property just east of the city’s bridge. Construction begins this year and will run through the fall of 2022.

