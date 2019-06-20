Submitted photo

Kootenay Métis Nation director attends Crown Summit

Marilyn Fayant Taylor was part of the MNBC panel that met in Ottawa

Marilyn Fayant Taylor, regional director for Métis Nation British Columbia (MNBC), travelled from Trail to Ottawa last week to meet with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau for the Crown Summit, which was held in the capital city on Thursday.

This is the third Summit for PM Trudeau and the Métis Nation since 2015, and it ended with the common resolve of the Prime Minister and Métis Nation leadership to continue their co-development of policies and programs to advance self-government and socio-economic development for the Métis people.

From left: Carolyn Bennett, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations; Lissa Smith, MNBC Vice President; MNBC President Clara Morin Dal Col; Kootenay regional director Marilyn Fayant Taylor; Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; Chris Gall, Director of Natural Resources MNBC; Lower Mainland regional director Gary Biggar; and Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Indigenous Services.

Joint Crown-Métis Nation Press Release:

The third Summit of Prime Minister Trudeau with the Métis Nation since the Liberals came to power in 2015 ended with the common resolve of the Prime Minister and Métis Nation leadership to continue their co-development of policies and programs to advance self-government and socio-economic development for the Métis people.

In his opening statement, Prime Minister Trudeau said reconciliation efforts will span generations but said the government has come a long way in working with the Metis Nation on long-standing challenges, including housing and post-secondary education.

“I really want to put forward this relationship as the model of what reconciliation can be,” stated Trudeau.

President Clément Chartier applauded the dedication of the Prime Minister to fulfilling his vision of reconciliation, saying the Metis Nation has witnessed it in action working with his cabinet ministers on Métis Nation priorities under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord. He presented the Prime Minister with the Order of the Metis Nation, the highest award for people who have made a significant contribution to the Métis.

The Summit opening also included a short video of 98 year-old Paul Delorme, a veteran of the Dieppe raid in 1942, receiving the first cheque of $20,000 under the $30-million Métis Veterans Recognition Payment Agreement that was put into effect at the end of the Summit by Métis Nation Veterans Minister David Chartrand and federal Minister of Veterans Affairs Lawrence A. MacAulay.

The Summit then reviewed progress in social and economic policy areas including child and family services, languages, health, post-secondary education, economic development and homelessness.

It also looked at the new fiscal relationship between the federal government and Métis Nation governments and plans to improve data collection and track results of the many federal investments in the Métis Nation.

The Summit set Year 3 Priorities which will include: education K-12; justice and policing; youth and sports; Métis s35 rights; environment, clean growth and infrastructure; and Métis Nation 2020.

It concluded with the signing of sub-accords under the Canada-Métis Nation Accord in the areas of post-secondary education, economic development, homelessness and governance funding.

Previous story
Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Just Posted

All welcome to Indigenous Peoples Day in Trail

Grapevine: Events in the Trail area for the week of June 20 to June 26

“It’s a Big Deal!” former Crowe grad speaking at convocation

Dina Del Bucchia graduated from the Trail high school in 1997

Clean Energy conference in Trail highlights transition to low-carbon economy

The spring conference was held June 4-6

Celebrating 60 years in the Beaver Valley

Senior Citizens’ Association Branch 44 was formed in 1959

More passengers travelling through West Kootenay Regional Airport

First quarter reliability and passenger numbers up at Castlegar’s Airport

VIDEO: Rare white killer whale captured by drone near Campbell River

The transient orca has been named Tl’uk, a Coast Salish word that means ‘moon.’

Licence issue delays boozing while cruising on BC Ferries

Planned June launch for alcohol sales delayed

B.C. school mourns after 13-year-old killed by fallen tree on field trip

Teenager died after being struck and pinned by tree while on a field trip near Sooke

VIDEO: B.C. woman talks about the most common and dangerous disease you’ve never heard of

Nelson’s Emma Weiland lives with endometriosis

B.C. temporarily halts resource development to protect caribou

The caribou population in northeastern B.C. has dwindled over the last two decades

Students disciplined after anti-LGBTQ signs posted in Kamloops high school

Vessy Mochikas, SD73’s principal for inclusive education, called incident a learning opportunity

‘The Fonz’ gives thumbs up in letter to dyslexic students at B.C. school

Students in Maple Ridge reached out to Henry Winkler after reading one his Zipster books.

Fernie’s Kerri Wall hopes to represent Green Party in federal election

Nelson’s Abra Brynne and Kaslo’s Judson Hansel have also chosen to run

B.C. teen killed by falling tree near Victoria

Second youth also injured in freak incident during field trip at Camp Barnard near Sooke

Most Read