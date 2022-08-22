Kootenay Robusters invite new paddlers to dragon boat

The Kootenay Robusters are back on the water at Christina Lake.

Like most organizations, their numbers are down after two years of COVID 19 restrictions that kept the boat on shore, but they are now looking for new members to learn this lifetime sport and join in the fun.

All instruction, equipment and carpooling will be provided to any woman who would like to give dragon boating a try – breast cancer survivor or not.

The Kootenay Robusters began in early 2001, the brainchild of a Trail nurse and breast cancer survivor. After hearing about the ‘Abreast in A Boat’ teams, she and several other women whose lives had been touched by breast cancer decided to start a local team and so, with no dragon boat, no paddling experience, and the closest lake miles away, the Robusters team was formed.

Women from the Kootenay communities of Trail, Castlegar, Rossland, Christina Lake and Grand Forks came together, with the initial goal of competing in Vancouver’s dragon boat festival in June. Members included both breast cancer survivors and associate paddlers who joined to support the survivors.

So come out for the rest of the paddling season and participate in three practices scheduled per week.

The team is waiving all fees so you can try it out for free and come as often as you’d like.

Check out www.kootenayrobusters.com for a contact person in your community.

