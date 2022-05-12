Selkirk College Giving Day runs today, May 12. Photo: Submitted

Kootenay Savings foundation contributes $10,000 on Giving Day

Selkirk College Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising challenge

As part of “Giving Day” at Selkirk College, which goes today, May 12, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation has announced it is giving a $10,000 contribution to Selkirk College to help with student wellness.

Funds from the foundation will be used to directly support students in the region by providing counselling services and supporting recreation programming and activities.

“Everyone deserves an equal chance to become the person they want to be, to follow their dreams and build the career they desire,” shares Aron Burke, community liaison for Kootenay Savings Credit Union. “It’s never been more important to support the health and well being of students so that they persevere in their educational journey and become the future healthcare workers, educators, entrepreneurs, artists, and trade workers that will help our communities thrive.”

The college’s Giving Day is a 24-hour fundraising challenge to ensure every single student has the support they need to achieve their inspiring goals. Funds raised will support four specific causes: boosting mental health and well-being; supporting Indigenous students; promoting digital equity; and reducing food insecurity.

To learn more about Selkirk College Giving Day visit: selkirk.ca/givingday.

Kootenay Savings Community Foundation was formed in 2000 to support non-profit cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social projects and initiatives. To date, over $5.26 million in grants, endowments and bursaries have been distributed.

More details and the application form is available online at kscu.com/about-us/community.

About Kootenay Savings

Kootenay Savings is an innovative, member-driven financial co-operative offering seamless digital and remote banking options as well as branches and offices from Trail to Radium Hot Springs. In addition to operating the Community Foundation, Kootenay Savings delivers wealth management strategies through Kootenay Savings MoneyWorks and auto and general insurance through Kootenay Insurance Services. Read more about Kootenay Savings at kscu.com.

