Kootenay Savings foundation helps grant holiday wishes

Kootenay Savings Credit Union helped the holiday season come a little early this year for 17 diverse and dedicated community groups and service clubs.

In keeping with the credit union’s proud tradition of investing in the well-being of those living, working and playing in the Kootenays, the Kootenay Savings Community Foundation distributed $67,000 in new grants just before Christmas.

“Every year, through grants, donations, sponsorships, bursaries and more, Kootenay Savings invests a portion of our profits back into the communities we serve,” said Aron Burke, Kootenay Savings community liaison. “We take great pride in being part of the fabric of the Kootenays, and we’re honoured to be able to partner with so many wonderful like-minded organizations to help support and uplift the region.”

This latest round of funding will provide a boost to a wide array of initiatives throughout the Kootenays — constructing new affordable housing units, expanding emergency medical services, enhancing food security — and many other worthy causes that help strengthen communities.

L-R: Representing Kootenay Savings are Shelly Martin, Aron Burke, and Cassidy Favaro presenting a $1,000 donation to CBAL’s Carolyn Amantea. CBAL is investing the donation into a portable kitchen. Photo: Submitted

In the immediate area, donations went to: JL Crowe Secondary School; Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy in Greater Trail and Salmo; Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association; West Kootenay EcoSociety; West Kootenay Football Club; and Farms to Friends Food Program.

For more details, including a full list of all the organizations benefiting from this latest round of funding, visit: kscu.com.

In addition to the grants, the foundation is also making a $15,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to help with the relief and recovery efforts resulting from the recent flooding, landslides, mudslides and other incidents across the south coastal and Interior regions of B.C.

The Red Cross is working to get help to people in and around affected areas as quickly as possible and provide humanitarian assistance for new needs as they arise. All money raised will enable the Red Cross to carry out relief, recovery, resiliency, and risk reduction activities in and beyond the region at the individual and community levels.

Formed in 2000 to support non-profit cultural, economic, educational, environmental, health and social projects, Kootenay Savings Community Foundation has distributed over $5 million in grants, endowments and bursaries since inception.

Dr. Nick Sparrow from the Kootenay Emergency Response Physicians Association accepts their donation from Kootenay Savings’ Tracy Koorbatoff, Chanon Laurie and Lisa Sutherland. Photo: Submitted

About Kootenay Savings

With corporate offices in Trail, Kootenay Savings is a member-owned credit union with 11 branches throughout the Kootenays, over $1.3 billion in assets, 37,000 members and 220 employees. In addition to operating the Community Foundation, Kootenay Savings delivers wealth management strategies through Kootenay Savings MoneyWorks and auto and general insurance through Kootenay Insurance Services.



