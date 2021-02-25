One recipient of a $500 donation from Kootenay Savings was Kimberley’s Spark Youth Centre. Above, Cher Berge KSCU & Bev Middlebrooks Spark. Photo submitted

One recipient of a $500 donation from Kootenay Savings was Kimberley’s Spark Youth Centre. Above, Cher Berge KSCU & Bev Middlebrooks Spark. Photo submitted

Kootenay Savings hands out donations to non-profits

Employees at each branch picked a non-profit for a $500 gift

A number of non-profits in the Kootenays have received a $500 gift from Kootenay Savings.

“Many local charities are struggling to deliver their programs within the constraints of COVID-19. We’ve been able to help them adapt through sponsorships and grants, however the pandemic has really hampered our ability to host the barbecues, bake sales, donation drives and other fundraising activities that give our employees the opportunity to directly support causes near and dear to them,” said Kootenay Savings Community Liaison, Aron Burke. “And, with that in mind, each branch and department was given $500 to donate to a local charity they love. Whatever the new normal becomes, our communities are going to need vibrant charities and non-profits of all types, and we hope this inspires others to give back as well.”

The 17 non-profits receiving donations are:

• Angel Flight East Kootenay

• BC SPCA West Kootenay & District Branch

• Castlegar Community Harvest Food Bank

• Friends of Friends Clubhouse

• Invermere Fire Rescue Association

• Kootenay Animal Assistance Program

• Kaslo & District Arena Association 8. Kids Helping Kids School Meals Program

• Kimberley Spark Youth Centre

• Nakusp Elementary School PAC Lunch Program

• Radium Hot Springs Fire Department

• Salmo Curling Rink Association

• Slocan Community Health Care Auxiliary

• South Columbia Search & Rescue

• Sanctuary Pre-Teen Centre

• Trail FAIR Society

• Trail United Church Food Bank

The Kootenay Savings Community Foundation also recently distributed $36,700 in grants and committed $25,000 to be shared between eight locally-operated community foundations to help provide immediate funding to local service clubs, charities, and non-profits who have been most impacted by COVID-19.

ALSO READ: Kootenay Savings donates $50,000 to area food banks

ALSO READ: Kootenay Savings donates to East Kootenay Foundation for Health


carolyn.grant@kimberleybulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Argument about physical distancing escalates to stabbing in Nanaimo
Next story
ECG machines onboard Okanagan ambulances for quickest response to heart attacks

Just Posted

A rainbow shining on Kelowna General Hospital on May 12, 2020 International Nurses Day. (Steve Wensley - Prime Light Media)
New COVID cases trending down in Interior Health

24 new cases reported Thursday, Feb. 25, death at Kelowna General Hospital

Sylvain Fabi, Canada’s chief negotiator for the Columbia River Treaty, joined a number of government and Indigenous government stakeholders for a virtual town hall on Feb. 24, 2021, to update the state of the Columbia River Treaty negotiations. Trevor Crawley photo/Zoom screenshot
Indigenous input key to Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Ecosystem function included in negotiations along with flood management and power generation priorities

Columbia Park Housing, as seem in this photo dated Feb. 23, will be ready for tenancy by June 1. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Applications open for new affordable housing units in East Trail

Lower Columbia Affordable Housing Society will own and operate the rental complex

Ron Clarke is a Trail Times columnist.
Tax aids and benefits for persons with disabilities

For residents of Canada with disabilities there is a multitude of specific government benefits …

Plans submitted to the Ministry of Forests show an aerial view of the Christian Valley, just outside of Grand Forks. Photo: Government of BC website.
At one-year mark of pandemic, the B.C. tourism sector remains hopeful

The BC Regional Tourism Secretariat and five regional associations …

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C.’s COVID-19 situation at the B.C. legislature. (B.C. government)
B.C. reports 10 additional deaths, 395 new COVID-19 cases

The majority of new coronavirus infections were in the Fraser Health region

Captain and Maria, a pair of big and affectionate akbash dogs, must be adopted together because they are so closely bonded. (SPCA image)
Shuswap SPCA seeks forever home for inseparable Akbash dogs

A fundraiser to help medical expenses for Captain and Maria earned over 10 times its goal

The missing camper heard a GSAR helicopter, and ran from his tree well waving his arms. File photo
Man trapped on Manning mountain did nearly everything right to survive: SAR

The winter experienced camper was overwhelmed by snow conditions

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen, all 20, drown in the Sooke River in February 2020. (Contributed photos)
Coroner confirms ‘puddle jumping’ in 2020 drowning deaths of 3 B.C. men

Cory Mills, Eric Blackmore and A.J. Jensen pulled into raging river driving through nearby flooding

Ashley Paxman, 29, is in the ICU after being struck by a vehicle along Highway 97 Feb. 18, 2021. She remains in critical condition. (GoFundMe)
Okanagan woman in ICU with broken bones in face after being struck by car

She remains in serious condition following Feb. 18 incident

The booklet roots present day activism in the history of racist policies, arguing the history must be acknowledged in order to change. (CCPA)
New resource dives into 150 years of racist policy in B.C.

Racist history must be acknowledged in order to change, authors say

The BC SPCA is offering many chances for school-aged kids to learn about animal welfare and other animal topics. Pictured here is Keith, a three-month-old kitten seen on Nov. 4, 2020 at the Chilliwack SPCA. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)
From pets to wildlife, BC SPCA offers animal education programs geared to youth

BC SPCA offering virtual spring break camps, workshops and school presentations

Nanaimo-raised singer Allison Crowe with director Zack Snyder on the set of ‘Man of Steel’ in 2011. Crowe performs a cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah in the upcoming director’s cut of ‘Justice League.’ (Photo courtesy Clay Enos)
B.C. musician records song for upcoming ‘Justice League’ film

Allison Crowe’s close connection to director led to rendition of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah

Migrant farm workers transplant jalapeno sprouts from trucks into the tilted soil at a farm. (Marcus Yam/Los Angeles Times)
‘They’re afraid’: Coalition sounds alarm over COVID vaccines for B.C.’s migrant workers

Though health ministry says anyone can get vaccinated, critics say barriers are keeping migrants from their dose

Most Read