The golf classis goes Friday, July 15, at Birchbank Golf Course.

The KBRH Health Foundation is pleased to announce Kootenay Savings as the Signature Sponsor for the 2022 Golf Classic. Kootenay Savings has provided $15,000 in sponsorship for this event.

Proceeds from this years tournament will support the Ambulatory Care Campaign at KBRH.

The golf classis goes Friday, July 15, at Birchbank Golf Course.

Register at: www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca.

For more information call 250.364.3424.

DonationKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalLocal Business