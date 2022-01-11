Recycling on the Kootenay-side of the regional district temporarily changed after the Lower Mainland was flooded in November. File photo

Kootenay-side regional recycling services resume

Recycling at curbsides and the Trail landfill were temporarily suspended

The regional district has confirmed that regular collection of curbside recycling in Trail has resumed. As well, the McKelvey Creek Landfill is again accepting recyclable materials including flexible plastics, Styrofoam and more.

This is assuming that snow and/or ice events are not influencing operations on given collection days.

Curbside and landfill recycling operations were interrupted in November after Recycle BC depots in the Lower Mainland were affected by catastrophic flooding.

