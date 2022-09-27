Photo: Diane Langman

Photo: Diane Langman

Kootenay teen chef brings on the pumpkin spice

36 teens took part in the Kootenay Teen Chef Club this season; news on 2023 coming soon

Teen chef Kaitlyn Langman shows a creation she made from a recipe found on Instagram; pumpkin bread.

Kaitlyn formed the dough into little pumpkins, tied them with butchers twine, baked then brushed with butter, and topped them with a pecan stem for the perfect fall treat.

If you’re wondering how someone as young as Kaitlyn became such as skilled baker, besides natural talent, she is a member of the Kootenay Teen Chef Club.

How it works, is members of the Kootenay Teen Chef Club shop local, and expand their culinary skills by preparing a tasty meal at home.

Each month beginning in June there is a culinary theme. Club members — 36 this season — shop at the Trail farmers market with $24 in vouchers, then prepare a dish at home and upload a photo to social media to receive their credit badge for the month.

There is a Facebook group exclusive to club members and their parents/guardians packed with cooking tips and on-theme recipe ideas.

The virtual club is for ages 12 to 18 years living in Rossland, Warfield, Trail, Montrose, Fruitvale, and Areas A and B.

The club is in partnership with the Trail and District Chamber of Commerce and Trail’s incrEDIBLE Farmers Market.

For more information visit Instagram: kootenayteenchefclub.

