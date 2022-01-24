Kootenay tourism sector going electric

Funding for EV charging stations is available for the Kootenay tourism sector to install charging stations such as this one at Rogers Pass. (Kootenay Rockies Tourism photo)

The prospect of having an electric vehicle (EV) charging station at Gyro Park or the Trail Aquatic and Fitness Centre is becoming more of a reality of late.

The tourism sector can access funding to enhance its EV charging infrastructure thanks to the StrongerBC Plan Targeted Regional Tourism Initiative.

Kootenay Rockies Tourism (KRT) announced that funding is available for the supply and install of one Level-2 electric vehicle charging station for at least 10 locations throughout the Kootenays.

KRT partnered with Community Energy Association (CEA) in Fernie to support the initiative. Thus far, CEA has managed the deployment of over 70 Level-2 chargers and 32 DC Fast Chargers in Western Canada.

Building off the existing EV Road Trip itineraries, this project seeks to grow the network of EV charging infrastructure through installation of charging stations at key tourism attractions that are municipally, Indigenous or non-profit owned and run.

Strengthening the network will provide an opportunity for the growing EV consumer market to tour the region and access a variety of tourism assets, whether they are in the town centre or off the beaten track.

This project will contribute to market diversification, namely attracting an urban market from BC, Alberta and the Pacific Northwest, which will support the tourism region’s COVID recovery.

Up to two additional stations can be installed at one site at the expense of the site host (approx. $5,000 per station), which will be procured as part of this Initiative and co-located with the funded station.

Eligible site hosts are invited to identify suitable locations at tourism assets throughout the Kootenay Rockies Tourism region.

In addition to meeting criteria, interested applicants will be evaluated based on the geographical distribution to ensure that the EV Road Trip Itinerary routes are well established throughout the KRT region.

Eligible applicants must provide up to $1,000 for the install, and include golf courses, nordic centres, campgrounds, ski hills, boat launch and marinas, parks, beaches, attractions, tours, activities, hostels, hotels, resorts, commercial hot springs, and visitor centres.

Privately owned resorts and attractions are not eligible for funding through this initiative, and are encouraged to contact KRT and CEA to learn about other funding opportunities.

Expressions of Interest must be submitted by Feb. 11.

For more information contact destinationEV@communityenergy.bc.ca

