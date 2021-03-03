Kootenay trails receive Columbia Basin Trust funding

Several locations in the West Kootenay are undergoing upgrades

The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trail Society will build a trail on Mount Buchanan, seen here with society secretary Stuart Heard, with support from Columbia Basin Trust. Photo: Submitted

Several trails in the West Kootenay are including in nearly $500,000 of grant-funded projects that will see renovations.

The Columbia Basin Trust announced Monday it was funding $499,793 to 25 trail projects that would make the areas safer and more accessible.

The Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trails Society will receive $25,00 0to connect trails and facilities within the Kaslo Community Forest Recreation Area.

“It will promote and enhance accessibility to the outdoor environment for all ages, including families and seniors, and encourage people to become physically active in and around Kaslo,” said Stuart Heard, secretary of the Kaslo Outdoor Recreation and Trail Society, in a statement.

Nelson’s Friends of Pulpit Rock Society was granted $25,000 to build a trail from Lyons Bluff to Pulpit Rock to alleviate congestion on the later trail.

The Nelson Nordic Ski Club also receives $11,800 to improve its trails along the Salmo River and Busk Connector.

In the Slocan Valley, the North Slocan Trails Society will use $24,500 to rehabilitate two trails in the Idaho Peak area.

The Valhalla Foundation for Ecology will develop a nature interpretive trail at the Snk’mip Marsh Sanctuary with $20,246, while the Valhalla Hills Nordic Ski Club has been granted $10,500 to reroute and rehab a trail at the edge of a marsh area.

In Rossland, the Kootenay Columbia Trails Society will use $22,870 to replace aging infrastructure on nordic trails.

The South Selkirks Backcountry Association, meanwhile, will use $13,659 to complete the West Kootenay Loop Trail.