Mainroad crews will commence snow removal operations in the East Kootenay region as required. File photo

Isn’t it spring? Forecast calling for snow in the Kootenays

Up to 10 centimetres expected over the next two days, Environment Canada said

Hold onto your toques, up to 10 centimetres of late season snowfall is expected to hit the Kootenays over the next two days.

Environment Canada said in a special weather statement Friday that a showery pattern will begin across central and eastern B.C. in the afternoon, as a trough of low pressure crosses the province.

“Freezing levels will drop in the wake of the system on Saturday causing rain showers to switch over to snow, particularly over the high mountain passes,” the weather agency said.

The weather agency said five to 10 cm is expected in the Yoho Park-Kootenay Park region and higher elevations of the Trans-Canada highway, including Rogers Pass.

Roughly five cm is forecast to fall over Pine Pass in the Northern Rockies, where the transition from rain to snow will occur the earliest.

Kootenay Pass and the Elk Valley are also tipped to receive five cm later Saturday.

Motorists are encouraged to prepare for deteriorating conditions and plan to take extra time while travelling across the region.

Winter tires are mandatory on major highways until April 30.

For the latest information on road conditions, visit Drivebc.ca.

