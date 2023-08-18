Lake Okanagan Resort burns due to wildfire

Lake Okanagan Resort has been razed by the spreading wildfires throughout the Central Okanagan.
The historic hotel on Westside Road was seen in flames on the morning of Aug. 18 by boaters in the water.
The McDougall wildfire in West Kelowna has spread to 6,800 hectares as of 11:40a.m.
@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
B.C. Wildfires 2023bcwildfireBreaking NewsCity of KelownaOkanagan