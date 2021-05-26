Land has been purchased for a Foundry East Kootenay facility in Cranbrook. Photo submitted.

Land purchased in Cranbrook for regional youth mental health and wellness facility

A Foundry East Kootenay facility is expected to beegin construction in the summer, completed by early 2022

A youth-focused mental health and wellness facility in Cranbrook is one step closer to reality with the purchase of land near the city’s downtown core.

Foundry East Kootenay, which will be operated by Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services, has purchased vacant land at 100/106 12th Av, to be the future site of the facility, which will begin construction this summer and open early in 2022.

The site was chosen based on it’s proximity to Mount Baker Secondary School and Laurie Middle School, as well as the ability to design and build a facility tailored to needs identified by local youth and families, according to a news release.

“We are excited to be building the Foundry East Kootenay at this location,” said Colin Sinclair, chief administrative officer of Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society. “It checks off all the requirements we were looking for with close proximity to the schools, downtown and green spaces. Most importantly, it was the number one choice of our youth out of all the locations we considered.”

The building itself will feature examination rooms, counselling services, a kitchen and an opportunity for a green space. Health care and counselling staff will be on site to provide free, confidential services without having to schedule an appointment ahead of time.

Foundry BC features a province-wide network of integrated health a social services for youth aged 12-24. Core services include physical health, mental health, substance use support, social services and peer support.

Last summer, Cranbrook was one of eight new communities set to receive a foundry facility, following an announcement by the provincial government.

The Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society will operate the facility as the lead agency, and Foundry East Kootenay will be open to provide youth-related services for clientele across the East Kootenay region.

Efforts to get Foundry East Kootenay up and running have been underway since last year, particularly through the East Kootenay Foundation for Health, which has led a fundraising drive through the ‘Not Alone’ campaign that has raised $685,000 on the way to a $1.4 million goal.

Fundraisers have included a Cranbrook Burger Month, which raised $55,540, an online auction organized by Foundry East Kootenay’s Youth Advisory Committee which received $14,000 in bids earlier this month.

“The purchase of land is a huge boost in making this all a reality. Foundry East Kootenay is an urgent need in the East Kootenay,” said Brenna Baker, executive director, East Kootenay Foundation for Health. “We are overwhelmed by the community support we have received throughout our region. We are excited to keep the momentum going on fundraising as we hope to reach our goal quickly so the youth and their families have help when they need it.”

The Ktunaxa Kinbasket Child and Family Services Society is seeking input from youth and families through a survey to help shape the design of the facility and services on offer. Anyone living in the East Kootenay region can complete the survey at www.kkcfss.org/survey to be entered in a draw to win a gift prize valued at $500.

In the lead up to the physical facility opening, youth can access support from Foundry through online virtual services.

For more information on Foundry East Kootenay, visit the website or to donate to the ‘Not Alone’ campaign, visit the East Kootenay Foundation for Health’s website.

Previous story
Kelowna high school students killed in single-vehicle crash
Next story
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Just Posted

Three masked suspects allegedly smashed windows at a residence near Salmo on early Tuesday morning. File photo
Police searching for suspects after attempted armed break-in in Salmo

RCMP say three suspects were wearing masks when the incident occurred

A travel trailer fire on Victoria Day is considered suspicious. Photo: Castlegar Fire Department
Castlegar Victoria Day trailer fire considered suspicious

The recreational trailer was parked near Canadian Tire when the fire began

The Golden Centennaires was led by Clarence Lang in 1966. (Courtesy of Daniel V. Dempsey)
Creston pilot Clarence “CB” Lang remembered for incredible talent

In 1966, Lang was named squadron leader of the Golden Centennaires, which was formed to celebrate Canada’s 100th birthday

Trail Smoke Eaters defenceman Ryan Helliwell earned top defenceman in the Penticton Pod. Photo: Steve Piccolo
Smokies Helliwell earns top d-man in Penticton Pod

The BCHL winds up season with the 2021 Pod Award winners

(Stock photo)
West Kootenay Mounties investigating four suspected cases of drug-impaired driving

The alleged incidents spanned 48-hours over the May long weekend in Grand Forks, B.C.

Pub patio in Victoria reopens with widely spaced tables, June 2020. Indoor dining in B.C. resumed May 25, 2021 after a second suspension due to COVID-19 infection risk. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
Indoor dining, up to 5 home visitors allowed in B.C. COVID-19 restart

Out-of region recreational travel ban, mask rules remain in place

Protests against old-growth logging on southern Vancouver Island continued on Tuesday at locations near Fairy Creek (pictured) and Caycuse. (Facebook photo)
More than 50 arrested Tuesday at logging protest camps on Vancouver Island

Police report 55 arrests at Caycuse, protesters say six more arrested at Fairy Creek

Fraser Health registered nurse Kai Kayibadi draws a dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine into a syringe at a walk-up vaccination clinic at Bear Creek Park, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, May 17, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
‘Just hold tight,’ COVID-19 second vaccine doses coming sooner

B.C. sees 250 new cases Wednesday, lowest since October

Seniors went to Fairy Creek to relieve young people who have been protesting logging in the area. (Submitted/Marnie Recker)
Seniors overwhelm RCMP barrier past Fairy Creek blockade

About 100 elderly hikers swarmed the RCMP exclusion zone, no arrests were made

A vial of AstraZeneca vaccine is seen at a mass COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Calgary on April 22, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
10 weeks or 12? Expert says slight difference in AZ dosing interval likely negligible

Health Canada says the gap between shots can stretch 4 to 12 weeks

People are silhouetted as they wait in line to check their luggage on Friday, March 9, 2007 at Pearson International Airport in Toronto for March Break. A new report by Statistics Canada says job losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic have been consistently more severe for women than for men. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Statistics Canada report says pandemic job losses hit women harder than men

The analysis points to a high proportion of women working at small firms in service industries

Bob Finnie, Rotary Club of Golden, Ruth Finnie, Clare Mallow, JoAnna’s House volunteer and KGH Foundation board member; Doug Rankmore, CEO, KGH Foundation;Allison Ramchuk, Chief Development Officer KGH Foundation and Darlene Haslock, Manager JoeAnna’s House.
Kootenay Rotary clubs donate $50,000 to JoeAnna’s House at Kelowna General Hospital

JoeAnna’s House provides 20 guest bedrooms for out of town families

An attendee walks past hydraulic fracking equipment at the Global Petroleum Show in Calgary on Tuesday, June 7, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Fracking likely to create stronger, more common earthquakes in B.C: study

More damaging earthquakes can be expected more often as fracking oil and gas wells increase pressure underground, says new research

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer has agreed to a deal to become an analyst with American-based Turner Sports.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov
Wayne Gretzky going into hockey broadcasting with Turner Sports

The NHL’s all-time leading scorer signed a multi-year deal to become a studio analyst with American-based Turner Sports on Wednesday

Most Read