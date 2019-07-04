The landslide above the 18 Mile bridge over the Kitimat River. (Photo Coastal GasLink)

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

A landslide along the Kitimat River has forced the municipality to stop pumping from the muddy river and issue a notice to residents to conserve water.

The landslide, which happened sometime between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, occurred in a remote spot on the river inaccessible by road.

Locals noticed something was wrong when the river turned a muddy brown on Wednesday morning, sparking rumours on social media that construction work on a pipeline for the LNG Canada project might have caused a landslide.

Pipeline construction company Coastal GasLink spokesperson Natasha Westover said Thursday a landslide had occurred, but that it wasn’t related to the company’s construction activities.

“A chopper was taken up the river to confirm and we found the location where a rainstorm caused a landslide,” said Westover.

Coastal GasLink also supplied the Northern Sentinel with photos of the landslide taken from the helicopter.

READ: PNG spends millions to move gas line after washout, landslide

District of Kitimat spokesperson Josh Marsh sent out a notice on Wednesday afternoon via social media appealing to residents to cut down on water use, as the river is the town’s sole water source.

READ: Kitimat sits on top of a thick layer of clay

Typos? Email the editor!

Visit our Facebook page

Follow us on Twitter

 

The landslide above the 18 Mile bridge over the Kitimat River. (Photo Coastal GasLink)

The Kitimat River on Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Gerry Leibel)

Previous story
Trail RCMP report drunk drivers, arrests
Next story
B.C. teacher suspended after pushing student, telling him he could get ‘aggressive’

Just Posted

Fiddle Jam coming to Gyro Park

Grapevine: List of local events for the week of July 4 to July 10

Search paused for missing Salmo man

Search crews seeking more infomation on Cory McKay

Province wants feedback on snowmobile signage and mapping

The survey must be done by July 14

Trail RCMP report drunk drivers, arrests

Trail police responded to 62 calls to service

Greater Trail tax hit hinges on government grants

Regional sewage treatment plant needs upgrade to secondary processing

Abducted B.C. toddler found in Europe three years later

Lauren Etchells left Canada with her young daughter against a court order in 2016

Lower Mainland city calls for a B.C. police force

Resolution off to UBCM convention in September

Homes for B.C. farmers’ relatives get break from NDP government

Mobile homes on Agricultural Land Reserve ‘grandfathered’ for a year

B.C. woman’s pride flag cut up, left on doorstep

Lia Bishop says vandalism illustrates the need for displays of pride and inclusivity

Alberta gas station owner killed in car wash

Official says it looks like the Calgary man was accidentally run over by a vehicle in the car wash

B.C. woman files human rights complaint alleging racial discrimination by former boss

Christine Lado, who is black, claims her supervisor gave South Asian employees preferential treatment

6.4 magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California

People from Las Vegas to the Pacific Coast reported feeling a rolling motion

PHOTOS: Landslide shuts down Kitimat’s only water source

The municipality has appealed to residents to cut down water usage

Cranbrook defenceman drafted by Colorado Avalanche

Bowen Byram top WHL defenceman was selected fourth overall in the NHL Entry Draft

Most Read