BREAKING: RCMP officer killed on duty in Burnaby

A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)
A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)A female officer was fatally stabbed Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022 in Burnaby, B.C. (Shane MacKichan, courtesy to Black Press Media)

A police officer has died from an apparent stabbing near the Burnaby Hospital Tuesday (Oct, 18).

Burnaby RCMP posted to social media at 11:50 a.m. asking people to avoid a 1.5-kilometre stretch of Canada Way, between Boundary Road and Willingdon Avenue. The street is located between the Trans-Canada Highway and hospital.

A source told Black Press Media that despite life-saving measures, the female officer died at the scene.

It remains unclear if a suspect has been found at this time.

More to come.

READ ALSO: Police identify 38-year-old as man gunned down at Vancouver golf course

READ ALSO: Homicide team investigating after 2 found dead in vehicle near Burnaby high school

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Metro VancouverRCMP

Previous story
Escaped B.C. murderer now Canada’s most wanted fugitive with $250,000 reward
Next story
Tahltan Central Government and province of B.C. agree to create wildlife stewardship program

Just Posted

(Sean Taylor/Twitter)
Ex-Kelowna nurse who ran for PPC faces hearing for racism, anti-COVID remarks

Photo: Trail Times
Mock emergency training at Trail Regional Airport, Thursday

Plenty of online offers have the promises of making a lot of money for little effort by working from home. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Column: The unrealistic promise of big money

Only yard and garden waste, leaves, grass, and branches up to six inches in diameter will be picked up. Photo: Lynda Grasso/Unsplash
City of Trail to start making fall clean up rounds