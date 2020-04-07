(Unsplash photo)

Last call for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year nods

Submissions should be forwarded by email

There’s two more days to keep those nominations coming in for Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year.

Yes, the annual accolade is still going on in this time of pandemic, because there will be light at the end of the tunnel eventually.

What’s changed is how the nomination packages can be picked up and submitted.

And, of course, another change is when the award will be actually be presented to one deserving recipient or group.

Finally, longtime organizer Brian Volpatti says the deadline is still April 9.

So, he encourages anyone who either requires the papers, or would like send him a completed package, to email him at brian.mary@shaw.ca to make arrangements.

The Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year honour has marked the start of Silver City Days for 63 years.

With Silver City Days cancelled for 2020, and social gatherings prohibited indefinitely, the time and date of the citizen of the year award will be announced at a later date.

Since 1957 the Fraternal Order of the Knights of Columbus has recognized ongoing community service of a person or persons as Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year, and presented the honour in May as a launch to the City of Trail celebrations.

The award isn’t specific to an age group. Moreover, nominations may be submitted by any resident of Trail or Warfield, or by an organization that serves at least one of the two municipalities.

Last year, hundreds of people packed the gym to congratulate award recipient Marisa Jimenez.

After decades of selfless dedication to seniors and other local causes,Marisa was chosen as the. Trail-Warfield Citizen of the Year.

Choosing a recipient in April coincides with National Volunteer Week in Canada, which runs April 15 to April 21. The event celebrates the millions of volunteers from coast-to-coast whose contributions help keep Canadian communities vibrant, inclusive, and resilient.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
City of TrailCommunityCoronavirus

U.S. emerging as common denominator in world’s struggle to secure medical gear

