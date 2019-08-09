Sheri Regnier photo

Last chance for a dip in the Trail pool

Full operations resume Sept. 9 in the Trail Aquatic and Leisure Centre

Today is your last chance to take a dip in the Trail pool – or pump iron in the Aquatic Centre gym – before the facility locks up for annual maintenance.

Shutdown starts on Saturday, Aug. 10, and the entire site will remain closed until Sunday, Aug. 18.

The fitness centre will re-open with reduced hours on Aug. 19, however the facility will not return to full operations until Monday, Sept. 9.

Parks director Trisha Davison says the month-long job involves tiling, painting, and maintenance on the inner workings of the complex including upgrades on the chlorine gas and pool filtration systems, as well as the HVAC system.

“A host of other maintenance items (will) also (be) completed,” she explained “But those are the major ones.”

Besides a refreshed look, users of the activity hub will notice another small change when they return to the East Trail locale next month.

Read more: Free seniors fitness programs

Read more: World’s most extreme grandpa takes the high dive in Trail

In September, fees will increase three per cent after council recently approved higher rates for all of the city’s recreational services in the 2019/2020 season.

What that means for families (one adult and five individuals) is the drop-in pool fee will increase 70 cents to $28.

Traditionally, fees for services increase by approximately two per cent annually, or the same percentage as labour rate increases outlined in the municipal workers’ Collective Agreement.

In 2018, however, council agreed to hold all rates contained within the recreation fee bylaw due to challenges and timing with the launching of a new software program.

As a result, there have been no fee increases since September 2017.

“It is important that recreation user rates and charges continue to be adjusted as part of recognizing the increasing costs to provide service and further to contain the net property tax subsidy to a reasonable level,” the city’s David Perehudoff noted. “… while wages have increased two per cent annually … actual labour costs have increased in excess of this amount … If user fees aren’t incrementally increased, it could require more dramatic increases in the future.”

As part of the new rate structure an annual sports pass for the Aquatic Centre will increase $11 to $378, per user. As well, the charge for a sports pass in the memorial centre (ice) now stands at $262.75, or $11 more than last season.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Just Posted

Helping with Skool Aid

Kootenay Columbia students are due back in the classroom after Labour Day

West Kootenay mills weathering perfect storm in industry

Most say they’re set to persevere through tough economic times

Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Workers’ contract expired; both sides waiting to hear ruling on essential services

Rebuild of Trail street is making progress

Ground broke on Iris Crescent construction a few months ago

Canada’s top court asked to hear appeal of Sinixt man’s hunting rights

Defendent Richard Desautel has already won three court challenges

VIDEO: 14-year-old boy who overdosed mourned at B.C. skatepark

Police watchdog investigating after boy’s apparent drug overdose in Langley

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman births baby girl on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Canadian wage growth hits fastest pace since 2009, but economy sheds jobs

The increase in wages marked the indicator’s strongest month in a decade

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

B.C. man detained in Syria last year freed after Lebanese mediation

Kristian Lee Baxter thanked the Lebanese government in a televised news conference in Beirut

Google Earth features B.C. Indigenous language in new audio series

The feature plays sound clips of Indigenous speakers, including voice of Snuneymuxw elder

Most Read