Last chance to vote for Greater Trail candidates on Saturday

With 679 votes cast during the first day of advance voting in Trail on Wednesday, Oct 5, that means within the City of Trail voting pool (6,481) there are still plenty of ballots yet to be cast. (The second advance voting day on Wednesday, Oct. 12 was still underway at press time.)

General voting day is Saturday, Oct. 15 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. In Trail, voting stations will be in the Victoria View Room (old library space) at the Trail Memorial Centre; in Rossland electors can cast a ballot at the Rossland Miners Hall; Warfield electors can vote in council chambers at the municipal office; in Montrose, it’s at the municipal office and for Fruitvale, the Fruitvale Memorial Centre.

Electors in Montrose, Fruitvale and Area A also have the chance to vote for two school trustees. Area A voters can cast their trustee choices by ballot on Saturday in the Fruitvale Memorial Centre or Montrose Community Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Need a ride to vote?

BC Transit has partnered with local government partners across the province — including West Kootenay Transit — to offer free transit for the municipal elections on Saturday. That means the ridership in Greater Trail doesn’t have to pay to ride public transit that day, Oct. 15.

BC Transit says, “Offering free transit helps make it easier for residents to get to the polls and cast their ballots.”

After polls close Saturday night at 8 p.m., the Trail Times will be posting preliminary voting results online at: trailtimes.ca.

