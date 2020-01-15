Latest winter storm prompts West Kootenay travel warning

20-30 cm of snow expected overnight and into Thursday

We’re getting hit again.

Weather forecasters say another storm — expected to bring accumulations of 20-to-30 centimetres of snow — is due to hit the West Kootenay and Boundary regions today and tonight.

“A Pacific storm is forecast to bring heavy snow to the West Kootenay beginning this evening,” says a weather storm warning page from Environment Canada. “Snow will continue through Thursday then taper off Thursday night.”

The weather office says rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.

DriveBC was reporting reduced visibility on the highways of the West Kootenay-Boundary due to blowing snow. It says most of the roads remain snow covered and slippery as well.

Weather in the mountains can change suddenly resulting in hazardous driving conditions. Adjust to winter driving behaviour and use winter tires and chains.

Road conditions are available at www.drivebc.ca.