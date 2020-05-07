(Photo contributed by Wally Golberg)

Lest We Forget

Thousands of Trail residents gathered at Butler Park on May 8, 1945

Friday marks such an important milestone for the world, but with a global pandemic shutting down public gatherings including previously planned commemorations of the 75th anniversary of VE Day, the Times was fortunate to have Trail resident John D’Archangelo provide an image given to him by Wally Golberg that shows how the city marked that day, 75 years ago.

On May 8, 1945, thousands of Trail residents celebrated the Allied Victory in Europe Day at Butler Park. Known as VE Day, the day marked the formal acceptance by the Allies of Nazi Germany’s unconditional surrender in World War II.


