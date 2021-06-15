Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Minister of Seniors Deb Schulte responds to a question during question period in the House of Commons on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, Dec. 11, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle

Liberal government moves to define ‘elder abuse’ to better target ways to stop it

Increasing cases of abuse, neglect, financial abuse or abuse of power-of-attorney being flagged

The federal government is launching a consultation on how it should define elder abuse, an exercise that would bring more targeted programs and policies for Canada’s aging population.

About one in 10 seniors are affected by abuse or neglect, often by those who are close to them.

And while there are signs and symptoms of abuse provided to the public, there is no one definition for elder abuse.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte said coming up with a definition would help focus how governments and myriad organizations work to quash neglect and financial abuse of seniors.

She added that provinces and territories have talked about the need for a common definition after hearing from groups advocating for better outcomes for the country’s seniors.

Schulte said organizations have flagged increasing cases of abuse, neglect, financial abuse or abuse of power-of-attorney responsibilities, all of which has been amplified because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pandemic-related public health measures have kept some seniors isolated from friends, families and other supports where signs of abuse would be noticed and reported, she says.

“The pandemic has somewhat provided an opportunity for some of this to go unrecognized,” Schulte said Tuesday.

“It’s concerning, so we need to address it.”

In 2016, the census recorded the fastest five-year rate of growth for seniors in 70 years, counting 5.9 million seniors in all, which also marked the first time there were more Canadians over 65 than under 14.

Those figures will all get an update with this year’s census, but Statistics Canada estimated there were over 6.8 million seniors as of July 1, 2020.

Canada’s grey wave is only expected to pick up speed in the coming years as more baby boomer retire, with seniors expected to make up close to one-quarter of the national population by 2030.

That growth could increase the prevalence of abuse, Schulte said.

In early 2015, the federal Justice Department dived into the legal definitions of elder abuse and found them to be varied across Canada and the world. It similarly found the specific terms “elder abuse” and “elder neglect” were rarely used in legislation.

The paper noted that one of the central issues in defining elder abuse was whether it could only be limited to actions by a person in a position of trust, like a caregiver or relative, or could include acts by strangers as well.

“It’s really a barrier for collecting data and collaboration if we’re not all working from the same frame,” Schulte said.

The government’s consultations will run until July 22, and next week Schulte and Justice Minister David Lametti are scheduled to hold virtual roundtables on the matter.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: How to avoid scams targetting seniors

Federal PoliticsHealthSeniors

Previous story
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over
Next story
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

Just Posted

The Trail Smoke Eaters will open the 2021 season on Oct. 8 against the Cranbrook Bucks in Cranbrook, and will have their home opener the next night against the same Bucks. Photo: Jack Murray
BC Hockey League announces 54-game schedule to begin in October

Trail Smoke Eaters open season with home-and-home series versus Cranbrook Bucks

“The Spirit of Family” enhances the Beaver Valley both in the daytime and at night. Photo: Submitted
Family sculpture installed at the Fruitvale Memorial Hall

Locals are encouraged to swing by Fruitvale Memorial Hall to take a… Continue reading

In 1927, swimmers enjoyed a day in the water at the CGIT and CSET Camp in Summerland. While none of the people in this photograph have smart phones, there is some debate about whether a beach image from the United Kingdom in 1943 shows a man using a smart phone. (Photograph courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
COLUMN: The mystery of the time-travelling tourist

Was the man in a 1943 photograph checking his smart phone?

The flotation line at Gyro Park beach in East Trail, shown here during low water, is for emergency purposes only and does not delineate a safe swimming area. Photo: Trail Times file
City of Trail cautions beach users

Gyro Park beach questions should be directed to the roads superintendent at 250.364.0817.

Presently in Canada, it is illegal to be in possession of a personal stun gun. Use of this tool is only licensed to federal and provincial police officers. The personal use of stun guns by unlicensed civilians is considered to be illegal and considered under the Canadian Criminal Code to be the equivalent of a weapon. Anyone found importing or in possession of a personal stun gun and is not a licensed law enforcement officer can be prosecuted under the Canadian Criminal Code. Photo: BC RCMP
Trail man faces weapons charge after police confiscate stun gun

The incident took place on Sunday near downtown Trail

People watch a car burn during a riot following game 7 of the NHL Stanley Cup final in downtown Vancouver, B.C., in this June 15, 2011 photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Geoff Howe
10 years ago: Where were you during the 2011 Vancouver Stanley Cup Riots?

Smashed-in storefronts, looting, garbage can fires and overturned cars some of the damage remembered today

Susan Cairns (left) and Cecelia Reekie with the 215 crosses bedecked with children’s clothes placed in memory of the Kamloops residential school victims at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum at 21559 Fraser Hwy. Langley on Tuesday, June 15. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: 215 crosses go up in B.C. community to remember Kamloops residential school children

‘Sadly, there’s going to be more,” organizer says

(Black Press Media file)
Dirty money: Canadian currency the most germ-filled in the world, survey suggests

Canadian plastic currency was found to contain 209 bacterial cultures

(pixabay file shot)
B.C. ombudsperson labels youth confinement in jail ‘unsafe,’ calls for changes

Review states a maximum of 22 hours for youth, aged 12 from to 17, to be placed in solitary

Grace (left), a caribou that was born in a maternal pen north of Revelstoke, is alive and well said the province. It appears she even has a calf. Maternity pens aim to increase caribou calf survival by protecting them from predation until they are older and less vulnerable. (Contributed)
For the first time in years, caribou numbers increasing near Revelstoke

North herd growing but south herd still concerning

Eleonore Alamillo-Laberge, 6, reads a book in Ottawa on Monday, June 12, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Parents will need to fight ‘COVID learning slump’ over summer: B.C. literacy experts

Parents who play an active role in educating their children this summer can reverse the slump by nearly 80%, says Janet Mort

Kelowna General Hospital. (File photo)
COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital declared over

Three people tested positive for the virus — two patients and one staff — one of whom died

The border crossing on Highway 11 in Abbotsford heading south (file)
Western premiers call for clarity, timelines on international travel, reopening rules

Trudeau has called Thursday meeting, premiers say they expect to leave that meeting with a plan

The B.C. government’s vaccine booking website is busy processing second-dose appointments, with more than 76 per cent of adults having received a first dose. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C.’s COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations stable for Tuesday

108 new confirmed cases, 139 in hospital, 39 in intensive care

Most Read