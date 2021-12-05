Lighter side of the law in the City of Trail

Trail and Greater District RCMP recently responded to three out of the ordinary calls for service

Police are helping a senior get a door lock fixed after being twice summoned for service to her West Trail home. Photo: Perry Merrity/Unsplash

Police are showing their good spirits by helping a Trail senior get her lavatory lock fixed after they were summoned to her home two times over a few days.

Bathroom rescue x 2

Last Friday, shortly after 10:30 a.m., the RCMP responded to a call for help at a residence in the 2000 block of Daniel Street, in West Trail.

A neighbour heard someone shouting for help from inside the home and contacted the police. When officers arrived, they located an 89-year-old Trail woman who was trapped in her bathroom after the door handle had fallen off. The senior was in good spirits and rescued without incident.

A few days later and at a similar time in the morning, a frontline RCMP officer responded to another call for help from this same Daniel Street address. This time the woman had triggered her medical alarm when she became stuck in the bathroom again due to the faulty lock. She was in good spirits and happy to be rescued a second time by a handsome police officer.

Trail RCMP contacted a local nonprofit who will assist the lady in getting her bathroom lock fixed in the near future.

Children running in hotel hallways

The evening of Nov. 28, police attended a hotel in downtown Trail, after a complaint was received about noisy children running up and down the hallways. Officers spoke to a hotel employee who was having a difficult time resolving the situation and appeared to be at her wit’s end with trying to control a mob of excited kids. The RCMP located and spoke to the children and their parents, who quickly resolved the matter. The situation was settled with no further incidents.

