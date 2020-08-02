Lightning blamed for multiple fire starts across Kootenays

The B.C. Wildfire Service has responed to a cluster of suspected lightning-caused fires in the Revelstoke area, as a thunderstorm is being blamed for multiple starts over the last 48 hours. Photo courtesy B.C. Wildfire Service.

Lightning is being blamed for multiple wildfires that have sparked across the Kootenay region over the weekend, as conditions have dried up due to soaring temperatures from an ongoing heat wave.

On Sunday, an information bulletin from the Southeast Fire Centre said that ignitions had been reported in the Arrow, Boundary, Columbia and Cranbrook fire zones over the previous 48 hours, as a thunderstorm had rolled through the region.

While no large fires were reported, B.C. Wildfire Service crews, along with air support, responded to a cluster of four fires visible from the Revelstoke area, located on, or near, Mount Begbie. The largest of those fires is estimated at 0.1 hectares, and is being tackled by ground crews and helicopter support.

BC Wildfire Service personnel are also responding to a wildfire in the Burton Creek area, roughly 35 kilometres south of Nakusp. That fire is estimated at 0.1 hectares in size, with airtanker and rappel crews also supporting the fire suppression efforts.

The BC Wildfire Service says it strategically deployed crews and resources across the region on standby ahead of the forecasted thunderstorm, to ensure rapid response capabilities.

The Southeast Fire Centre reminds that Category Two and Category Three fires remain banned, and to be responsible with campfires, as conditions are dry and fire danger ratings remain high to extreme in some areas of the region.



