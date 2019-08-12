Lightning sparks spot fires in West Kootenay

Three fires started over the weekend including one near Castlegar.

Several spot fires are burning in the West Kootenay.

Lightning sparked several spot fires in the West Kootenay over the weekend.

The Blueberry Creek fire south of Castlegar was listed by BC Wildfire as out of control until mid-day Monday when its status was switched to being held.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 10 and is 0.1 hectares in size. Crews from the Southeast Fire Centre are monitoring the fire.

The Blizzard Mountain fire was discovered on Aug. 11. It is located to the southeast of Trail in rocky, hard-to-access terrain.

The Blizzard Mountain fire has a status of being held, and fire crews are continuing to monitor it.

The Tye Creek fire located on the west shore of Kootenay Lake’s south arm was listed as out of control as of Monday afternoon, but the fire centre expects that status to be downgraded before long.

The fire centre anticipates rain forecasted for the area will diminish all of these spot fires.