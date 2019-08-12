Several spot fires are burning in the West Kootenay.

Lightning sparks spot fires in West Kootenay

Three fires started over the weekend including one near Castlegar.

Lightning sparked several spot fires in the West Kootenay over the weekend.

The Blueberry Creek fire south of Castlegar was listed by BC Wildfire as out of control until mid-day Monday when its status was switched to being held.

The fire was discovered on Aug. 10 and is 0.1 hectares in size. Crews from the Southeast Fire Centre are monitoring the fire.

The Blizzard Mountain fire was discovered on Aug. 11. It is located to the southeast of Trail in rocky, hard-to-access terrain.

The Blizzard Mountain fire has a status of being held, and fire crews are continuing to monitor it.

The Tye Creek fire located on the west shore of Kootenay Lake’s south arm was listed as out of control as of Monday afternoon, but the fire centre expects that status to be downgraded before long.

The fire centre anticipates rain forecasted for the area will diminish all of these spot fires.

Previous story
Vaping linked to cannabis use in young people, study finds
Next story
Ferry workers could be on strike in West Kootenay before month’s end

Just Posted

Lightning sparks spot fires in West Kootenay

Three fires started over the weekend including one near Castlegar.

Trail firefighters called to wildfire, Sunday

Lightning strike the reported cause of Fort Shepherd fire

Trail athlete wins gold at the National Youth Track and Field Meet

Trail athlete Jaxon Kuchar was at the top of his game on Sunday winning gold in the 1,500-m steeple

Trust helps Basin communities prepare for wildfires

Community Wildfire Education grants support Basin efforts

Competitive kudos for Trail baseball teams

Sports ‘n’ Things with Dave Thompson

‘So tired of all this violence’: Dramatic brawl in Surrey caught on video

Head of Surrey Crime Prevention Society says her youth volunteers regularly witness similar incidents

Cut gondola cable and damaged cars to cost millions, Squamish company says

Police believe someone may have intentionally cut the cable

RCMP confirm bodies found in Manitoba were B.C. fugitives

The medical examiner says Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky had shot themselves

Canada’s military bans discriminatory and sexually explicit tattoos

Anyone with an existing tattoo that doesn’t meet the criteria must get it removed or altered

Cat shot five times with BB gun needs help with recovery on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo and District SPCA says animal cruelty investigation ongoing

VIDEO: B.C. man ‘so grateful’ to be back after eight-month detention in Syria

Kristian Baxter was detained while visiting the war-ravaged country in December

Jim Pattison takeover offer ‘non-binding,’ Canfor cautions investors

B.C. billionaire already big shareholder in forest industry

Northern B.C. homicide victim’s sister accuses fugitive’s dad of failing to take responsibility

Chynna Deese’s sister says Bryer Schmegelsky’s dad is ‘playing the victim’

Devoted attitude key to job success in B.C.

Check out the Kootenay edition of the Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair on August 22

Most Read