View of the Tuesday night lightning storm from Shaver’s Bench. (Guy Bertand photo)

Lightning sparks wildfire near Trail water tower

82 wildfires reported in the Southeast Fire Centre this season; 114 hectares burned

Clacks of thunder late Tuesday in Trail also brought lightning that sparked a small wildfire near the eastside water tower.

Six firefighters responded to an emergency call that came into Trail Station 374 shortly after 11 p.m.

Captain Greg Ferraby described the blaze, located at the Sunningdale water tower ridge, as 100 feet by 100 feet.

“The fire was caused by a lightning strike to a tree,” he reported in a Wednesday media release.

Ferraby lists the fire as under control by 12:30 a.m.

Across the province there’s been 541 wildfires reported, 82 of those in the Southeast Fire Centre. Of the 12,200 total hectares burned in B.C. since the season started April 1, only 114 hectares are in the southeast district.

The fire danger rating is moderate, which means forest fuels are drying and there is an increased risk of surface fires starting. All forest activities should be carried out with caution.

There are currently no forest use restrictions or a campfire ban in place for the southeast. However, open fires that are larger than two metres high by three metres wide (Category 3) have been prohibited since June.

About the Southeast Fire Centre (which encompasses Trail and the Greater District):

Based at the Castlegar municipal airport, the Southeast Fire Centre, extends from the U.S. border to Mica Dam and from the Okanagan Highlands/west side of the Monashee Mountains to the B.C./Alberta border.

Within this area also lie several provincial parks including Valhalla, Kokanee Glacier, Top of the World and Elk Lakes.

The Southeast Fire Centre varies from a wet climate in the north to a dry Okanagan climate in the southwest, the mountainous terrain can experience high temperatures in summer and very low temperatures in winter.

Vegetation is very diverse across the region and includes many commercial hardwood and softwood species such as larch, pine, spruce, fir, Douglas-fir, cottonwood, aspen, red cedar and birch.


Bloom judges impressed by Trail's natural setting

Awards ceremony slated for September in Yarmouth, Nova Scotia

Cold front moves through West Kootenay, bringing wind, rain, and lightning

But this is actually more normal summer weather, says forecaster

Kootenay region of CIMS LP supports hospital campaign

Major renovations are underway at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

RDKB sets money aside for climate action

Regional District of Kootenay Boundary allocated $19,000 to reserve fund

'It's incomprehensible': Locals react to B.C. teens wanted for 3 deaths

Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18, are wanted for a double homicide and suspicious death in northern B.C

Northern Manitoba towns, First Nations, on high alert for teen suspects in B.C. deaths

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths

Defence won't call evidence on behalf of accused killer of Abbotsford police officer

Closing arguments in trial of Oscar Arfmann to take place Aug. 1 and 2

Father of teen suspect in B.C. deaths: 'I'm sitting at home worrying about my son'

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in connection to three deaths in northern B.C.

Life in prison for killer of young Victoria couple murdered in 1987

A judge sentenced William Talbott to life without parole for killing Jay Cook and Tanya Van Cuylenborg

UPDATE: Vehicle spotted in Saskatchewan not connected to 3 B.C. deaths, RCMP say

RCMP sent out a crime alert asking people to call 911 if they see Kam McLeod, 19, and Bryer Schmegelsky, 18

Victoria to review safety after man left hanging from raised bridge

More and more people seen ignoring safety measurements in place, city staff say

Mueller testifies: I did not clear Trump of obstruction of justice

Former special counsel appeared before Congress about probe of Russia’s 2016 election interference

VIDEO: Missing teens named as suspects in three northern B.C. killings

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky are wanted in the deaths of Lucas Fowler, Chynna Deese, unknown man

