Lights out in Glenmerry after rollover takes out power pole

A Thursday morning accident left a power pole dangling on the edge of Hwy 3 in Trail

A rollover near Hwy 3 and the Husky intersection in Glenmerry on Thursday morning took out a power pole and left residents without power. Jim Bailey photo.

A rollover in Glenmerry Thursday morning took out a power pole and left Fortis workers with a challenging recovery.

According to Capt. Grant Tyson, the Trail Fire Department responded to a rollover just south of Hwy 3 and the Husky Gas Station intersection at 7 a.m.

“The guy road the guardrail up, flipped over, hit the power pole, and took out the power to all of Glenmerry it sounds like,” said Tyson. “I don’t know if the guy wasn’t paying attention, but he rolled it down the bank behind the shops.”

The power pole was hanging between the other poles but fortunately for the driver and surrounding businesses did not come down.

The driver, a single male, suffered minor injuries. As of noon Thursday, the RCMP were still on the scene investigating.