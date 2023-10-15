Local 480 donates $2,500 to Trail hospital project

Over 1,700 scheduled and emergency orthopedic surgeries are performed annually at KBRH

The United Steelworkers Union Local 480 has donated $2,500 to the KBRH Health Foundation’s Orthopedic Enhancement Project.

This donation will help purchase priority medical equipment for the orthopedic surgeons at KBRH and help bring better care closer to home.

Orthopedic Enhancement Project

With the close of the Ambulatory Care Campaign comes the launch of the Orthopedic Enhancement Project.

Did you know that KBRH is the regional service hub for orthopedic surgery and trauma services in the Kootenay Boundary?

Over 1,700 scheduled and emergency orthopedic surgeries are performed annually at KBRH.

This $750,000 project will direct donations into state of the art medical equipment for use by KBRH orthopedic surgeons in the operating rooms.

“The KBRH Health Foundation is excited to embark on the Orthopedic Enhancement Project, which will not only advance healthcare right here in the Kootenay Boundary, it will also support recruitment and retention of specialists,” Pasin explains. “Donations of any size are accepted with gratitude and we encourage everyone to support this very important initiative.”

Funds raised will support two new orthopedic surgeons, who have been recruited to work at KBRH, as well as the existing team of four orthopedic surgeons.

Equipment purchased will allow the surgical team to continue providing hip and knee replacement; hip, knee, ankle, shoulder, hand and wrist repair; and trauma surgeries.

In addition, this new project will support a new level of service for patients including total ankle replacements and hip and knee replacements with a one-day discharge.

Donations can be made through the foundation’s website www.kbrhhealthfoundation.ca or by calling 250.364.3424.

Read more: New neonatal care unit to open at Trail hospital

Read more: KBRH stories

Charity and DonationsKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital