The head-on collision happened west of Cranbrook early Thursday morning. (Teresa Brown photo)

A horrific accident at Moyie resulted in one fatality, according to witnesses, when a logging truck collided with another early Thursday morning, Oct. 8.

The head-on collision happened at the entrance of the Owl’s Nest Resort at about 2:22 am.

The highway was shut down in both directions.

The investigation is underway by Cranbrook RCMP.

More information is pending.

