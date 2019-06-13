London Drugs has offered to pay for Victoria’s Remembrance Day ceremonies for three years (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria Remembrance Day costs after funding debate

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

A Canadian drugstore is offering to cover the costs for Remembrance Day ceremonies in Victoria.

London Drugs reached out to the city pledging to cover ceremony costs for “the next several years.”

The pledge comes after city council voted to ask Veteran’s Affairs Canada and the Department of National Defence for recovery funds for the cost of police services at military events, including Remembrance Day and Victoria Day.

READ MORE: Victoria councillor faces criticism over suggestion to bill military for Remembrance Day

“I think the biggest thing we continue to see and hear from our customers and staff was that people are getting worried that ceremonies will be cancelled or altered,” said Clint Mahlman, president and CEO of London Drugs. Mahlman has a long history of family members serving the Canadian Armed Forces, and said most other people do, too.

“I think all of our focus should be honoring those who have served, and who are currently serving,” Mahlman said. “We don’t want finances to be a worry for the community.”

ALSO READ: Veterans enraged at Victoria suggestion to seek refunds from DND, Veteran’s Affairs for Remembrance Day

According to the Victoria Remembrance Day Committee, ceremony costs for Remembrance Day are very low thanks to volunteerism, but police services cost approximately $15,000.

London Drugs has pledged a cap of $50,000, and have been in contact with the city about the proposal.

So far the City is considering the offer, but has not yet made a decision on it.

