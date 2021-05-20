Lunar eclipses are very safe to observe and photograph. Photo: Gary Boyle

Lunar eclipses are very safe to observe and photograph. Photo: Gary Boyle

Look up to the Kootenay skies for the Full Flower Moon next week

“Eclipses are awe-inspiring sights that must be seen firsthand,” writes The Backyard Astronomer.

by GARY BOYLE

*****

Eclipses are awe-inspiring sights that must be seen firsthand.

In the early morning hours of May 26, the Full Flower Moon will pass into the earth’s shadow of the first of two lunar eclipses seen this year.

North America is poised to see a varying portion of the May 26 eclipse depending on where you live except for the Maritimes, Quebec as well as eastern and half of northern Ontario where the moon will have set before the eclipse begins.

Eclipses occur as the sun, earth and moon are geometrically lined up but this does not occur every month because of the moon’s slightly tilted orbit as it circles the earth.

However, a few times a year this lineup rewards us with an eclipse.

As the moon continues to slip into the earth’s large, dark shadow, it takes on a burnt orange or copper colour which is very evident during mid-eclipse called totality.

Gary Boyle is a Canadian astronomy educator. Photo: Gary Boyle

Gary Boyle is a Canadian astronomy educator. Photo: Gary Boyle

Commonly referred to as the “blood moon”, people of antiquity saw this as a bad omen of a coming apocalypse or some religious meaning.

Lunar eclipses are very safe to observe and photograph.

This dramatic colour change on the lunar surface is the result of sunlight refracting through the earth’s atmosphere much as we see during nightly sunsets. If you were on the moon during totality, you would see a beautiful thin orange layer of the earth’s atmosphere and witness every sunset on the left half the earth and every sunrise on the right half at the same time.

The next lunar eclipse will occur later this year on Nov. 19 and will be seen from most of Canada in its entirety.

Two weeks after the lunar eclipse on June 10, there will be a spectacular sunrise partial solar eclipse observed primarily from the upper eastern part of the continent.

This is where precautions must be taken to prevent eye injury or even blindness.

If the morning is clear those with solar filters will see the eclipse through distant trees and buildings which will make for a fantastic photo op.

Never look at the sun without a proper filter.

Sunglasses are not designed to look directly at the sun.

A few safe ways to observe this event is using a piece of #14 welder’s glass (only number 14).

Contact online reputable telescope dealers to purchase specialized eclipse glasses.

Remember to place the filter in front of the telescope, binoculars or camera lens thus reducing the damaging light by more than 99 per cent before it is magnified.

If you cannot find a solar filter, use a safe projection system.

Project the sun’s image through a spaghetti strainer a few inches away from the side of a building or sheet of paper and safely look at the small “happy faces” projected.

This avoids looking at the sun.

Anything with a small hole, even a Ritz cracker will do the trick.

The partial umbral eclipse will begin at 2:44 a.m. Pacific Time. Totality begins at 4:11 a.m., followed by mid eclipse at 4:18 a.m. Totality will end at 4:25 a.m.

The moon will set before the end of the partial eclipse.

‘Til next time, clear skies.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

The Backyard Astronomer

Known as “The Backyard Astronomer,” Gary Boyle is an astronomy educator, guest speaker and monthly columnist for the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada. He has been interviewed on 50+ Canadian radio stations as well as television across Canada and the U.S. In recognition of his public outreach in astronomy, the International Astronomical Union has honoured him by naming Asteroid (22406) “Garyboyle.”

Astronomy

Previous story
1 death at Kelowna care home, 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health
Next story
Rossland council adopts five-year financial plan

Just Posted

Where all of Canada would meet, sort of … A Greyhound bus waiting at the old terminal in downtown Winnipeg. Photo: Wikipedia
A lament for the golden age of bus travel

The days are gone when all of us humped it all over Canada on the bus. More’s the pity …

‘Ram I am’ Ellen Vallie is a member of the West Kootenay Camera Club. Her photographs will be among those displayed in the club’s upcoming photo exhibit. Photo: Ellen Vallie
Popular West Kootenay photo show returns in June

This year’s exhibition will feature favourite photos of club members

Lunar eclipses are very safe to observe and photograph. Photo: Gary Boyle
Look up to the Kootenay skies for the Full Flower Moon next week

“Eclipses are awe-inspiring sights that must be seen firsthand,” writes The Backyard Astronomer.

“In 2018 a national study in health care found 60 per cent of all nurses experienced bullying during work hours.” Photo: Jeshoots/Unsplash
Opinion: We have a duty to address the nurse bullying culture

What does nurse bullying look like?

The City of Rossland has adopted its five-year financial plan. File photo
Rossland council adopts five-year financial plan

Rossland property owners will see a lower tax rate in 2021

A person receives a COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic run by Vancouver Coastal Health, in Richmond, B.C., Saturday, April 10, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID-19 vaccine appointments offered for B.C. kids 12-17

B.C. records 521 new cases Wednesday, 340 in hospital

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced Thursday, May 20 that current U.S.-Canada border restrictions will remain in place until June 21. (Dan Ferguson)
Canada-U.S. border closure extended another month until June 21

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security made the announcement Thursday morning

Families and youth aged 12 and older line up for a COVID-19 vaccine at Gordon A Brown Middle School in Toronto Wednesday May 19, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Canada expected to push past U.S. today in COVID-19 first dose percentage

Canada’s vaccine pace outstripping much of the world but still lags on second doses

In this Sept. 22, 2002, file photo, the cast of “Friends,” from left, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc pose in the press room with the award for outstanding comedy series at the 54th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP/Reed Saxon
‘Friends: The Reunion’ to stream on Crave in Canada

Special will be an unscripted homecoming with stars of the hit NBC sitcom

Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem takes part in a news conference at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Bank of Canada warns of rising risks from household debt, and a hot housing market

Many households have taken on large mortgages compared with their income

A couple dozen people gathered outside the Victoria courthouse April 1 to protest the logging of old-growth forests. At the same time, the B.C. Supreme Court ruled in favour of logging company Teal Jones, granting an application that will remove Fairy Creek blockades. (Jane Skrypnek/News Staff)
Five more protesters arrested at Fairy Creek on Vancouver Island

Total arrests run to 12 as RCMP continue to enforce injunction

FILE – A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is displayed on Jan. 5, in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Rick Bowmer/AP)
Can you mix and match COVID vaccines? New Canadian study seeks to find out

Results could have implications for people who got AstraZeneca as first dose

RCMP officers stop vehicles at one of the COVID-19 essential travel stops on highways into B.C.’s Lower Mainland. (B.C. RCMP photo)
B.C. RCMP stepping up COVID-19 road checks for long weekend

30 drivers voluntarily turned around last weekend

Vancouver Canucks’ J.T. Miller, right, crashes into the net after being checked as Calgary Flames goalie Jacob Markstrom follows the play during third period NHL hockey action in Calgary, Wednesday, May 19, 2021.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last-place Canucks end regular season with 6-2 loss to Calgary Flames

Vancouver finishes in basement of NHL’s North Division

Most Read