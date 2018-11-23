Looking back 73 years, winter in B.C.

YRB Kootenay is advising drivers that some minor overnight accumulations are expected Friday evening as well as freezing at higher elevations.

The maintenance contractor for highways in the West and East Kootenay, reminds commuters to check DriveBC before heading out and to drive for conditions.

Shortly after YRB issued the advisory via Twitter, @BCTrans posted photos from November 1945. The black and white pictures show a very different landscape in the province, but the conditions appear to be similar as to what the Kootenays is experiencing this season.

According the Environment Canada, periods of rain are called for Friday with wet snow over higher terrain.

Detailed Environment Canada forecast issued for the weekend is as follows:

• Today – Periods of rain except wet snow over higher terrain. Snow level 800 metres. Local snowfall amount 4 cm over higher terrain. High plus 4.

• Tonight- Periods of rain ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wet snow over higher terrain this evening. Snow level 800 metres. Fog patches developing overnight. Local snowfall amount 4 cm over higher terrain. Low minus 1.

• Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low. Night cloudy. Low minus 1.

• Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2. Night Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. Low minus 1.

• Monday – Snow or rain. High plus 2. Night Snow or rain. Low plus 2.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

