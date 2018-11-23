November 1945, road unknown. (Photo from @TranBC BC Transportation)

Looking back 73 years, winter in B.C.

BC Transportation posted old photos of a road washout dated November 1945 #Throwback

YRB Kootenay is advising drivers that some minor overnight accumulations are expected Friday evening as well as freezing at higher elevations.

The maintenance contractor for highways in the West and East Kootenay, reminds commuters to check DriveBC before heading out and to drive for conditions.

Shortly after YRB issued the advisory via Twitter, @BCTrans posted photos from November 1945. The black and white pictures show a very different landscape in the province, but the conditions appear to be similar as to what the Kootenays is experiencing this season.

According the Environment Canada, periods of rain are called for Friday with wet snow over higher terrain.

Detailed Environment Canada forecast issued for the weekend is as follows:

• Today – Periods of rain except wet snow over higher terrain. Snow level 800 metres. Local snowfall amount 4 cm over higher terrain. High plus 4.

• Tonight- Periods of rain ending late this evening then partly cloudy. Wet snow over higher terrain this evening. Snow level 800 metres. Fog patches developing overnight. Local snowfall amount 4 cm over higher terrain. Low minus 1.

• Saturday – A mix of sun and cloud. Fog patches dissipating late in the morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low. Night cloudy. Low minus 1.

• Sunday – A mix of sun and cloud. High plus 2. Night Cloudy with 40 percent chance of snow. Low minus 1.

• Monday – Snow or rain. High plus 2. Night Snow or rain. Low plus 2.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

November 1945 taken from a road washout. Road unknown. (Photo from @TranBC BC Transportation)

Previous story
Wally Oppal says B.C. Speaker was acting on advice over legislature suspensions
Next story
Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Just Posted

Laurier, Washington, population 1

Place Names: Laurier, a US border town was named after a Canadian prime minister

Looking back 73 years, winter in B.C.

BC Transportation posted old photos of a road washout dated November 1945 #Throwback

Trail crime fighter ready to get back on patrol

Zimmerman was the first to sign-up for the program back in 1998

Referendum a chance to try something different

Letter to the Editor from Eileen Truant of Trail

Rare falcon caught in Trail spends winter in raptor rehab

A rare prairie falcon caught in Trail will spend the winter at the SORCO Raptor Rehab Centre

VIDEO: B.C. woodcarver’s famous house destroyed by fire

Rolf Heer of Radium lost the Home of a Thousand Faces

Paralyzed Humboldt Broncos players back on the ice

Former Humboldt Broncos teammates Ryan Straschnitzki and Jacob Wassermann back together

Liberals push Canada Post bill to Friday-night votes

The Senate is set to sit Saturday and, if necessary, Sunday, to deal with the bill,

Fraser Health Authority has raked in $105,680,008 in pay parking at hospitals since 2011

Surrey Memorial Hospital is the authority’s most significant cash cow when it comes to pay parking

Three more cases of E. coli confirmed, none found in tested Canadian lettuce

The total number of cases since mid-October is 22

Singh to run in Burnaby South byelection

Despite friendlier Brampton opening, Singh will run in Burnaby South

Professor of cannabis science is launched at the University of B.C.

Epidemiologist and research scientist M-J Milloy will be the first Canopy Growth professor

Indigenous artists reveal artwork that will adorn BC Ferries vessel

Northern Sea Wolf expected to enter service for Port Hardy - Bella Coola in June 2019

Worker buried in sawdust in a shavings bin at West Fraser B.C. Sawmill

WorksafeBC said rescue was needed on one occasion as the worker was unable to help themself

Most Read