Looking for some free family fun in the Trail area this weekend?

Looking for some family fun this Easter long weekend?

The Family Action Network has compiled a list of free activities happening in local towns over the next few days.

On Friday, April 15 at Haines Park in Fruitvale, the 12th Annual Beaver Valley Easter Egg Hunt will start at 11 a.m. Peanut-free goodies will be available as well as hot chocolate and cookies all by donation.

Then on Saturday, April 16, a plethora of family events are planned in the City of Trail.

At Waneta Plaza an Easter Egg Hunt will start at 9:30 a.m. sharp. Locals of all ages are invited to hop on by the plaza from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an Easter market. On site will be artisans, bakers, chocolate, photos with the Easter Bunny, face painting, balloons and more.

Another free egg hunt for Trail Little League, is slated for Andy Bilesky Park at 1 p.m.

Later in the day, Trail parks and recreation is hosting a Saturday afternoon of free skating at the Trail Memorial Centre from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Finally, from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. the Trail Salvation Army is hosting a free Easter community dinner and egg hunt in the Local 480 hall on Portland Street in downtown Trail. The Easter egg hunt will start at 5 p.m.

In Rossland, the city museum is hosting a Saturday afternoon of family-friendly activities from 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is by donation.

For more information on the Family Action Network visit: familyactionnetwork.ca.

