The City of Trail is assuring residents that the municipality has all available crews and equipment clearing roadways as the snow continues to fall.

Out today are:

– three 5-ton belly plows,

– two 3-ton plows

– one trackless unit

– two loaders

– and one grader

The city says its main priority is to ensure all roadways are open and safe for travel.

Once this is complete, crews will widen neighbourhoods, then focus on snow removal by hauling snow from dead-ends, cul-de-sacs, and other areas.

