Lots of snow coming to Red for opening day

Environment Canada expects 40 to 70 cm of snow starting Wednesday and will continue through Thursday

A winter storm warning is just what Red Mountain needed as it opens its lifts to skiers on Thursday, Dec. 23.

“We’re thrilled to kick off the 21/22 winter season tomorrow on Thursday!” reads their website.

According to Environment Canada, snow fall that began Wednesday will continue through Thursday and bring 40-to-70 cm over Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to Kootenay Pass.

Red will open Silverlode Chair on Thursday, with all of the runs accessible except the Panhandle.

The T-bar and Magic Carpet will also be closed and Corky’s Field will be assessed in the morning.

“We hope to open the Magic Carpet by the weekend. Lift ticket prices will be reduced 50 per cent from the full day price.”

On Friday, Red will open the Topping Creek Chair and lift ticket prices will be reduced 30 per cent from the full day price.

On Saturday Red plans to open the Paradise Chair along with Southside and Rhino’s.

Motherlode will be spinning for transportation only, with boundary ropes at the top of Motherlode.

Lift ticket prices will be reduced 20 per cent for the full day price on Saturday.

Morning updates on runs will be provided in their online snow report at redresort.com.

As for resort COVID-19 protocols, as of Thursday, Dec. 23, face coverings will be required in both lift lines and around the base area.

