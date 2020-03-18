Parking downtown Kelowna. (City of Kelowna)

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

B.C. restaurant workers have been hit hard with layoffs as business closures spread into the food and beverage industry.

On March 17, many restaurants informed hourly staff that they would be closing for at least two weeks while the province and municipalities battle the spread of COVID-19.

“I think I saw it coming,” said one server working with a main restaurant franchise in Kelowna.

“They’re taking care of us, better than some other places I’m told, which put my mind at ease. I still don’t know what I’m going to do, am I going to have a job in two weeks? There are EI options but I could stand to lose nearly 75 per cent of my income.”

Most servers and bartenders rely on customer tips for their main source of income because waiting staff earn a minimum wage of $12.70, a dollar less than B.C.’s overall minimum wage of $13.85 an hour.

While multiple restaurants have given their service staff an extra week of pay (based on an average of their last eight weeks worked), the uncertainty of when they may return to work is the hardest part.

“There are lots of unknowns and that’s the stressful part.”

READ MORE: B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

READ MORE: Hundreds of Big White employees lose jobs due to COVID-19

With gyms, restaurants, schools, recreational facilities and no job to report to, a lot of restaurant workers and other affected people are feeling anxious about their future.

“I’m trying to keep a level head,” said Chris Loubardeas, a Vancouver restaurant worker who’s all but self-isolated.

“Getting outside, reading and catching up on sleep and trying not to worry myself about this. There’s two-week radio silence from work, but I expect more information after that.

“I’m lucky to have savings and support but if it’s longer than two weeks, it’s going to cause a lot more problems for a lot of restaurant workers.”

While many restaurants have shut their doors, others are still offering take out or delivery, which has been allowed by the province.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231
Next story
Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Empty store shelves increase anxiety for Castlegar’s low income residents

Food bank president asking hoarders to consider others.

B.C. declares state of emergency, recalling legislature for COVID-19

Legislature coming back next week with few MLAs

Youth to paddle the Columbia, learning in great outdoors

Wildsight, SD#8 offer local youth a chance to paddle for school credit this summer

Interior Health postpones most non-urgent surgeries

Surgeries related to cancer or caesarean sections are still planned to go ahead

Trail leader awarded Order of the Métis Nation

The Order is the highest award of honour and recognition that can be bestowed

45 new COVID-19 cases in B.C., bringing total to 231

New cases include one at another care home in Vancouver

Many businesses can still carry on, B.C. COVID-19 doctor says

Employers need to provide cleaning options for work space

6,800 seasonal workers allowed in country to fill empty B.C. agricultural jobs

Workers previously weren’t allowed into country due to travel ban from COVID-19

COVID-19: It could take 3 years for stock market to recover, says B.C. economist

But true financial impact will depend on how long pandemic lasts

Surgical masks pile up on Hong Kong beaches after COVID-19 outbreak

B.C. resident working with ocean conservation team to track trash on Soko Islands

COVID-19: B.C. Supreme Court suspends operations, provincial court to hear urgent matters

Four provincial court locations have closed entirely due to the pandemic

‘Lots of unknowns’: B.C. restaurant workers stressed as COVID-19 causes layoffs

Bars and restaurants throughout the Okanagan are closing as recommended by B.C. government

Healthy harmony: Two fans pay tribute to B.C.’s top doctor, in song

Dr. Bonnie Henry has inspired a song and music video celebrating her handling of the COVID-19 crisis

Students at several colleges, universities asked to vacate dorms over COVID-19

Students said they understood why they were advised to move out, but were nonetheless stressed out

Most Read