‘Love 2 Learn’ to support Columbia Basin literacy

T-shirts and hoodies can be ordered online until Nov. 7 at: cbal.org/booksforkids/

Columbia Basin Alliance for Literacy (CBAL), along with Black Press, Blue Sky Clothing and credit unions from across the Basin and Boundary are raising funds to support books for children and youth, and family programs.

Every dollar you donate stays in your community.

This year, Love 2 Learn t-shirts and hoodies are available for order as part of the 2022 campaign.

They make great gifts, youth and adult sizes available.

T-shirts and hoodies can be ordered online until Nov. 7 at: cbal.org/booksforkids/.

