Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

A truck contracted to carry Canada Post mail and packages burst into flames in November, according to a spokesperson for the Crown corporation.

Phil Legault said the transport truck slid off the road into a ditch along Highway 97 near Hixon on Nov. 13, a community about 60 kilometres south of Prince George. The truck caught fire as a result of the crash.

“Unfortunately, all of the Canada Post product was destroyed along with the truck,” Legault told Black Press Media by email Tuesday.

He said customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, or call Canada Post’s customer service line at 1-800-267-1177.

ALSO READ: Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

ALSO READ: Canada Post workers are asking owners to keep dogs secure

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vancouver woman must pay $1,110 after dog bolts from elevator and bites Shiba Inu
Next story
Shoppers Drug Mart’s online portal for medical pot comes to B.C.

Just Posted

Snowfall warning in effect for West Kootenay

Environment Canada issues advisory for Highway 3

Lead levels in Trail children are lowest to date

THEC met on Tuesday to discuss the latest results from lead testing clinic

Police watchdog exonerates RCMP in Bonnington death

Officer’s shots were justified, report says

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

BC Cannabis Store set to open in Trail

Government-run locale will open for business in Waneta Mall on Wednesday

$50,000 reward offered for B.C. man wanted in international money laundering scheme

Cong Dinh is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant

Third child luring incident within a week in West Kelowna

Man described as a Caucasian male in his 30s with a full beard and no moustache

Mail destroyed after Canada Post truck flips, catches fire near Prince George

Customers who didn’t get mail they were expecting should contact the sender, the company said

Two suspects in custody following alleged shooting in north Okanagan

RCMP have two suspects in custody

1,200 used syringes found during clean up of Penticton homeless camp

Three large dumpster bins, four pickup trucks and two garbage trucks were filled with waste

Motherhood, social norms behind gender wage gap in Canada: federal docs

Department of Finance memo suggests several reasons why progress has largely stalled since 1990s

Moving Benadryl behind the counter doesn’t resolve safety concerns: pharmacists

More doctors are warning against older antihistamines, such as the active ingredient in Benadryl

Missing Grey Cup rings may have been accidentally donated to Langley Value Village

Former B.C. Lion asks for help in locating rings from 1994 and 2000 championships

Prince Rupert man who killed foster parents in 2017 receives three-year sentence

Man was found guilty of manslaughter in stabbing deaths of foster parents

Most Read