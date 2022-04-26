Making a difference: Become a ‘Bridges Out of Poverty’ mentor

One-hour information sessions are being held in the Trail United Church

Attend a one hour session in the Trail United Church on April 28 or May 12 and find out how to become a bridging team member. Photo: Unsplash

“Bridges aren’t made out of concrete and steel — they’re built with compassion, curiosity and collaboration,” members of the local Bridges Out of Poverty program share. “You could make a difference in someone’s life, and it could make a difference for you.”

So, what is “Bridges Out of Poverty?”

The program, Bridges Out of Poverty, is a group of community-minded individuals who meet together weekly for three hours to consider how people who are under-resourced or living in poverty can “get ahead in a just-getting-by world.”

The group is typically comprised of 10 to 12 mentors and five to six under-resourced individuals.

The goal of conversation and sharing is to encourage examination of collective attitudes and ideas. The purpose is to support under-resourced people to set personal goals, and to help change the conversation about poverty and class.

Each meeting is centered around a full meal, thought-provoking activities, and story telling.

How can you join the local group?

You are invited to find out more about this innovative program by attending one 60 minute information session being held in the main hall of the Trail United Church annex.

Two one-hour information sessions — which outline program goals and how to become a part of a bridging team — are slated for April 28. The first will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the second, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Then on May 12, again in the church annex, information sessions will run from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

For more details call 250.368.6360 or email: bridgesout.trail@gmail.com.

The local group will run for approximately 10 months, beginning in mid-September. There is no cost to attend or become a participant of a bridging team.

Bridges Out of Poverty is an internationally renowned program where people from all walks of life meet in a weekly group to share conversation, experience, stories, learning, fun and food.

Volunteer mentors/friends build relationships with under-resourced individuals to develop strategies to break the poverty trap and support them to realize their own goals.

Read more: Live in the West Kootenay? Consider joining virtual series addressing local homelessness issues

Read more: What does Trail CAT do, anyway?



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailHealthcareinteriorbcKootenay Boundary Regional HospitalPoverty reductionRosslandSeniors