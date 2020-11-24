Man, 28, warned by Kootenay police to stop asking people to marry him

A woman initially reported the incident to police before they discovered others had been popped the question

A 28-year-old Trail man has been warned to stop asking people to marry him after one woman reported an uncomfortable situation with a casual acquaintance.

Police in Trail initially received a report of the suspicious incident on the afternoon of Nov. 20.

A woman in her 30s reported that a casual acquaintance had asked her to marry him before propositioning her for intimate relations, making her feel uncomfortable.

Upon further investigation, police discovered the same man had allegedly asked several other men and women to marry him the same day.

Police found the man and cautioned him to refrain from continuing to pop the question.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Crime